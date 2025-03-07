Some prefer to curl up with a feel-good television show after a long, stressful day. That's why lifestyle television has proven to still be a hit in today's landscape, with audiences aiming to get good vibes from shows that offer nothing but a good and relaxing television experience. Just recently, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex tapped into the lifestyle space by returning to television in With Love, Meghan. In the show, Meghan gives audiences tips and tricks on how to elevate their lifestyle in a series of how-to's and conversations with her friends. While the new series is not without its detractors, it has been dominating the streaming charts lately. And with its successful Season 1 run, With Love, Meghan has just been renewed for Season 2 and is confirmed to be returning to Netflix this fall.

With Love, Meghan, also executive produced by Meghan herself, has not only received a Season 2 renewal but has also already completed filming the second season. Like many celebrity lifestyle shows in existence, With Love, Meghan is an entertaining series wherein audiences can get various tips on cooking, gardening, and more. Described as an "inspiring series," Meghan invites viewers to a picturesque Southern California estate, where she takes her friends and famous guests to other parts of her home without an undue display of splendor while they share practical lifestyle tips and tricks.

‘With Love, Meghan’ Showcases Meghan in Her Element