This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Netflix’s With Love, Meghan isn’t doing too well in the ratings department compared to the 2022 docu-series, Harry & Meghan. The reality series stars the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, as she hosts her friends at her California home and shares cooking and gardening tips. Unfortunately, the show barely made it to Netflix’s list of top ten most-watched shows and came in at number ten with just 12.6 million hours after its March 4, 2025 premiere.

The numbers fall significantly short compared to Harry & Meghan, which became Netflix’s biggest documentary debut ever after it premiered in December 2022. The docu-series attracted over 81.6 million hours viewed in just three days. The show continued to climb to 97.7 million hours in its first full week, and 39.7 million in the second.

Markle’s new lifestyle series is part of a two-season deal with the streaming platform, and the second season is expected to premiere later in 2025. Despite Markle serving as an executive producer, the series is struggling to compete with other projects on Netflix. The week’s top show, Running Point, starring Kate Hudson dominated the ratings with 61.8 million hours viewed. However, this isn’t the royal couple’s first underwhelming Netflix release. Their 2023 docu-series Heart of Invictus and Prince Harry’s show, Polo also failed to make it to the top 10 in their first week.