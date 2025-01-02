Streaming giant Netflix has just unveiled a surprise first look at Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle's upcoming lifestyle series With Love, Meghan. In a vibrant teaser shared on X, the former Suits star opens the doors to her California home for an intimate look into her life in Montecito. With Love, Meghan will open the doors to Markle's kitchen, garden, and beehive as she indulges in hosting a slate of friends. In a trailer for the series, Markle promises to share some of her tips and tricks for a string of nurturing practices, from hosting and cooking to gardening and crafts, using all of these as a way to add a little beauty to the world and bring the people she cares about together.

A compilation of shots captures Markle finishing up sharing plates, baking delectable cakes complete with stunning garnishes, preparing handmade bouquets, and all with a backdrop of the coast. "I’ve always loved taking something pretty ordinary and elevating it—surprising people with moments that let them know I was really thinking of them," Markle is heard explaining in the teaser. "I’m going to share some little tips and tricks...and how you can incorporate these practices every day."

'With Love, Meghan' Hits Netflix on January 15

As well as her husband Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, who is briefly captured in one shot hugging his other half with a drink in hand, a slate of other famous faces are also expected to make appearances in the show including actress and comedian Mindy Kaling, restauranteur Alice Waters, and celebrity chef Roy Choi.

The trailer comes just days after the Duchess of Sussex rejoined Instagram for the first time following her nuptials to Prince Harry. The series is the second major on-screen appearance Markle has made in any series following her marriage. The first was back in 2022 when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a series on the platform titled Harry & Meghan. The docuseries was a candid look into the pair's relationship, life after marriage, and ultimate decision to step away from royal duties and move to America — captured in their own words.

With Love, Meghan hits Netflix on January 15 with all eight episodes set to drop at the same time. You can watch a trailer for the series below.

