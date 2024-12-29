In a short two-season run, the Prime Video original series With Love delivers one of the most honest and authentic expressions of love. Created by Gloria Calderón Kellett, the show centers around the Diaz family as they navigate the unpredictable and sometimes painful realities of love on important days during the year. Whether it's between partners, the painfully realistic portrayal of dating, or the complex dynamics that come with having a large and loving family, the series never romanticizes the idea of love. With a talented ensemble cast, authentic performances, and rich, interweaving storylines, With Love is a show that is impossible to ignore.

What Is 'With Love' About?

With Love revolves around the Diaz family, particularly siblings Lily (Emeraude Toubia) and Jorge Jr. (Mark Indelicato) as they navigate love, loss, and everything in between, from within their large and loving Latino family to the partners and friends they have in their lives. What sets With Love apart is its generational storytelling, not ignoring the older members of the family while also showing the modern realities of dating. When viewers first meet them, Jorge Jr. is about to introduce his boyfriend, Henry (Vincent Rodriguez III), to his family on Christmas Eve, or "Nochebuena," while Lily is on the hunt for her perfect true love. Toubia and Indelicato are hilarious, heartbreaking, and, in many ways, the heart of the show, giving raw performances within the stellar ensemble cast.

Each episode takes place during a different holiday or other major events throughout the year, including New Year's Eve, Valentine's Day, Día De Los Muertos and Thanksgiving. This means that, at times, there are months in between episodes, but Calderon Kellett and her writing staff do an excellent job weaving the story together, so the viewer never feels like they're missing anything. There's also a seamless way that the writing introduces the ensemble cast and their storylines together before the audience knows they're connected somehow. With Love basically does what films like Love Actually try to do, but in a much more effective and authentic way. The result is a solid two seasons of a charming, joyful, poignant and groundbreaking show.

'With Love' Spotlights Underrepresented Voices in Its Story

Something the show does extremely well is showcase love across generations, while thoughtfully centering on underrepresented voices. The older members of the Diaz family also have rich and complex stories, especially Jorge Sr. and Beatriz, played beautifully by Benito Martinez and Constance Marie, respectively. For Martinez, this role is a major departure from some of his more well-known turns in shows like The Shield and Sons of Anarchy, but he brings such warmth and humor to With Love and has great on-screen chemistry with Marie. Their roles aren't relegated to just being a spouse or a parent; they are fully fleshed-out humans with their own storylines and complexities apart from the younger members of the cast.

Another great aspect of With Love is how it portrays queer, non-binary and trans love stories. When Gloria Calderón Kellett spoke with Collider back in 2021, she said that she found out from GLAAD that With Love was the first holiday rom-com to feature a trans love story. The character of Sol Diaz, played by the incomparable Isis King, is described perfectly by Calderón Kellett as "the light of the family," an accomplished doctor who fought for everything they have, and it was important to the writers to show Sol thriving with a loving and supportive family, while simultaneously falling for plastic surgeon Miles (Todd Grinnell), who is completely in love with Sol.

With incredible performances from the rest of the ensemble cast, including Andre Royo, Rome Flynn, Desmond Chiam and Calderón Kellett herself in a hilarious role, With Love delivers a fresh take on the romantic comedy, showing that romance isn’t just about passion, but instead about growth, heartache, and the unexpected twists that life throws at us. With moments of humor and deep emotional connection, it is a travesty that the show got canceled after only two seasons. Still, With Love is a shining example of what a rom-com should be on the small screen.

Both seasons of With Love are available on Prime Video.