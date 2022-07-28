The cast for Prime Video's With Love keeps on growing, and two more cast members were recently announced. Series creator Gloria Calderón Kellett announced via Twitter that Busy Philipps and Cameron Esposito have joined the show for Season 2. At this time, their specific roles are unknown.

Both Philipps and Esposito have had noteworthy careers, starring in film and TV projects, as well as hosting their own podcasts, among other pursuits. Most recently, Philipps stars in the Peacock original Girls5eva, which aired its season 2 finale in June. She also lends her voice to DC League of Super-Pets. Philpps' other notable projects include feature films including I Feel Pretty and regular roles in TV shows such as Cougar Town. Outside of acting, Philipps hosted her own talk show, Busy Tonight, and co-hosts the podcast Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best. Her With Love casting turns the show into a family affair. In Season 1, Philipps' child Birdie Leigh Silverstein guest starred in two episodes as Miles' child Charlie. There's currently no confirmation on whether Silverstein will reprise their role for Season 2.

Esposito recently recurred in ABC's A Million Little Things as Greta and starred in HBO Max's original movie Moonshot. They have guest starred in additional movies and television shows including We Bare Bears, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Dark Divide, and more. However, Esposito is best known for their stand-up comedy. They previously hosted Buzzfeed's Ask A Lesbian series and currently hosts the podcast QUEERY with Cameron Esposito, in which they talk with "some of the brightest luminaries in the LGBTQ+ family."

RELATED: 'With Love' Season 2 Adds Scott Evans

With Love debuted in December 2021 with five episodes, each set on a different holiday -- Nochebuena, New Year's Eve, Valentine's Day, Independence Day, and Día De Los Muertos. It primarily focused on Jorge Jr. (Mark Indelicato) and Lily Diaz (Emeraude Toubia), siblings who both navigate romantic pursuits. The show also provided insight into other members of Lily and Jorge's family, including their parents and their cousin Sol (Isis King). As the season wrapped up it brought viewers back around to Nochebuena. This time, three couples were in the running for an engagement -- Jorge and Henry (Vincent Rodriguez III), Lily and Santiago (Rome Flynn), and Sol and Miles (Todd Grinnell). Season 2 will reveal which couple became engaged. It will be a six-episode season that chronicles the days leading up to the wedding.

Additional Season 2 newcomers include Scott Evans, Jeanine Mason, Lauren "Lolo" Spencer, Briana Cuoco, and Adrian Gonzalez. Series regulars include Indelicato, Toubia, Flynn, Rodriguez, Grinnell, King, Desmond Chaim, Benito Martinez, and Constance Marie. The show was created by Kellett who also writes, executive produces, and appears in a recurring role.

Prime Video has not yet set a release date for With Love Season 2, but production is currently in progress. Check out the Season 1 trailer below: