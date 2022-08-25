The cast for Season 2 of With Love keeps getting bigger and better as two new faces have joined the series. Show creator Gloria Calderón Kellett announced via Twitter that Lisa Vidal and Isabella Gomez will appear in the new season. She revealed the news while sharing an excitement-filled caption reading, "Heart explosion!!! Two of my loves!! Can’t wait for you to meet Liz & Diana!" Vidal returned the sentiment.

As stated, Vidal and Gomez are set to play characters Liz and Diana, though it's unclear what their specific roles will be within the series. Based on what we know of the show's general structure from Season 1 — and its emphasis on love of all kinds — the pair could be characters ranging from old friends, new romantic pursuits, or even family members that have yet to be introduced.

Gomez and Vidal's castings bring a few more reunions to the table. Gomez previously worked with Kellet on the Netflix-turned-Pop TV original One Day at a Time (ODAAT), which Kellett executive produced and co-created. Gomez starred in the four-season show as Elena Alvarez, a teenaged lesbian who had a passion for social justice. Gomez will also reunite with ODAAT co-star Todd Grinnell (Schneider) who stars in With Love as Miles. Beyond her role as Elena, Gomez also starred in the series Matador. Her next project is the upcoming adaptation of YA book Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe, in which she plays Gina.

Vidal also reunites with Kellett after working together on the movie History of Them. It starred Vidal as Tatiana and was written and executive produced by Kellett. Beyond the movie, Vidal has starred in a variety of notable projects. In TV, she is well-known for her role as Kara in Being Mary Jane and her latest role as Mari in The Baker and the Beauty, among others. Some of her memorable film projects include Victor, Star Trek, and others.

With Love debuted with a five-episode first season set across five holidays throughout the year. It primarily focused on siblings Jorge Jr. (Mark Indelicato) and Lily Diaz (Emeraude Toubia) as they navigated new romantic pursuits. The season also gave hefty screen time to Jorge and Lily's parents as they hit some bumps in their marriage, as well as their cousin Sol (Isis King), who entered into their own new relationship. As the season ended, it left viewers wondering who among Lily, Jorge, and Sol would be getting engaged. Season 2 will pick up from this thread. It will be six episodes total, with each one set on a day leading up to the wedding.

The series is created, written, and executive produced by Kellet, who also holds a recurring role in the show. Additional series newcomers include Busy Philipps, Cameron Esposito, Scott Evans, Jeanine Mason, Lauren "Lolo" Spencer, Adrian Gonzalez, and Briana Cuoco. Other series regulars include Constance Marie, Vincent Rodriguez III, Desmond Chaim, Benito Martinez, and Rome Flynn.

With Love Season 2 does not yet have a release date, but production is currently underway. Revisit some of Elena and Syd's best One Day at a Time moments below: