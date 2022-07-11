Love is in the air and it's spreading. Deadline has revealed that Scott Evans—yes, Chris Evans' brother—is joining the Season 2 cast for Prime Video's With Love. Evans is set to star as James, one of Henry's (Vincent Rodriguez III) childhood friends.

Throughout his career, Evans has appeared in a variety of films and television shows. TV-wise, he guest-starred in USA's White Collar, HBO's Insecure, and the Paramount+ original Tell Me a Story, as well as held a small recurring role in Netflix's Grace and Frankie as Oliver. He's well-known for starring in the movie Almost Love, along with Badlands of Kain, Close Range, and more. Evans can next be seen in Greta Gerwig's upcoming live-action Barbie, which is set to release in 2023.

With Love made its debut on Prime Video in December 2021. The five-episode first season is set across five different holidays—Nochebuena, New Year's Eve, Valentine's Day, Independence Day, and Día De Los Muertos—with the season ending a year later on Nochebuena. The show primarily focuses on Diaz siblings Lily (Emeraude Toubia) and Jorge Jr. (Mark Indelicato), both of whom were navigating new romantic pursuits. Lily is fresh out of a breakup but still hopes to find her true love, choosing between her longtime friend Nick (Desmond Chaim) and the much more cynical Santiago (Rome Flynn). Meanwhile, Jorge introduced his new boyfriend Henry (Rodriguez) to his family. Throughout the season, viewers also saw other members of Jorge and Lily's family facing their own romantic triumphs and challenges.

Season 2 will pick up after Season 1's cliffhanger, revealing which of the three main couples—Santiago and Lily, Sol and Miles, and Henry and Jorge—are betrothed. The season will consist of six episodes total, with each episode set during the days leading up to the wedding. No further details about who the lucky couple is, or other additional plot details have been revealed.

Along with Evans, series creator Gloria Calderón Kellett previously revealed on her Instagram that four additional new faces are joining With Love's second season. Jeanine Mason (Roswell, New Mexico), Lauren "Lolo" Spencer (The Sex Lives of College Girls), Briana Cuoco (The Flight Attendant), and Adrian Gonzalez (Vida) will guest star in currently unknown roles. They join series regulars Toubia, Indelicato, Chaim, Rodriguez, Flynn, Todd Grinnell, Isis King, Benito Martinez, and Constance Marie. Kellett also serves as executive producer, writer, and appears in a recurring role.

There's no set release date for With Love Season 2, but production is underway. Season 1 is streaming now on Prime Video.