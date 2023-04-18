A summer of love is on the horizon as Prime Video's original series With Love returns for its second season. Created by Gloria Calderón Kellett, the show centers on a Latine family as they navigate love in different forms. The show was renewed for Season 2 last April with casting announcements following a few months later. Now, Entertainment Weekly has shared the first look images and announced that the show will return on June 2.

Season 2 is set to pick up following the Season 1 cliffhanger in which one of the three primary couples — Sol (Isis King) and Miles (Todd Grinnell), Lily (Emeraude Toubia) and Santiago (Rome Flynn), and Jorge (Mark Indelicato) and Henry (Vincent Rodriguez III) — are engaged. Viewers will finally learn who popped the question, with the season focusing on wedding preparations leading up to the big day. Similar to Season 1, the upcoming episodes will be set on specific days and events: Christmas Eve, an engagement party, Lily's 30th birthday, a bachelor party, Thanksgiving, and the wedding.

Though we're itching to know who the lucky couple is, the new photos give very little away in terms of the wedding. They instead showcase a handful of events that will crop up throughout the season, including the aforementioned ones. One photo features Kellett as Gladys, about to (or in the middle of) having a sexual encounter — but don't worry, the photo is basically safe for work. Two other photos seem to take place during the engagement party, featuring Henry and Jorge, and Lily and Nick (Desmond Chaim). The final photo is a group trip with the four and Sol, which may likely be the bachelor party.

Image via Prime Video

RELATED: The Best TV Shows on Prime Video Right Now

Who Else Is in With Love Season 2?

Along with the previously mentioned cast, the upcoming season welcomes in a crop of new faces to the show. The new additions to the cast include Isabella Gomez and Lisa Vidal, Jeanine Mason, Lauren "Lolo" Spencer, Scott Evans, Adrian Gonzalez, Busy Philipps, Cameron Esposito, and Briana Cuoco. Additional returning cast includes Benito Martinez, Constance Marie, and more. The series is created, written, and executive produced by Kellett.

About the upcoming season, Kellett reiterated the show's emphasis on love. When speaking with EW, she teased that Season 2 "follow[s] this Latino family supporting and loving [this couple] getting married. These stories being centered on queer people, brown people, AAPI, it's a rarity for our communities to get to see this." She added that she wants the series to center on love, especially for its diverse characters: "This is about Black and brown and queer and Asian people experiencing love and luxury and beauty and all of the things that are worth living for, like love and celebration of that, and centering these stories on love, and also simply existing."

With Love returns for Season 2 on Friday, June 2, on Prime Video. Check out the new images below:

4 Images