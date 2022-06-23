Love is in the air as Prime Video's original series With Love has officially begun production on Season 2. Creator Gloria Calderón Kellett announced the news via social media with a couple of on-set photos featuring her with a few members of the crew and the trailer for Emeraude Toubia's Lily and Kellett's character Gladys.

The first season ended as it brought viewers back around to Nochebuena, set a year after the first episode. While everyone celebrated the holiday, Marta showed Gladys and Beatriz an engagement ring she found on the floor, and the trio watched the couples -- Santiago and Lily, Sol and Miles, and Henry and Jorge -- wondering which pair would soon become betrothed. Season 2 will pick up from this cliffhanger and follow one of the couples as they prepare for their upcoming wedding, though who the pair will be remains unknown. The season will contain six episodes each taking place on a day leading up to the wedding.

With Love debuted in December 2021 with a five-episode first season, with each episode centered on a different holiday: Nochebuena, New Year's Eve, Valentine's Day, Independence Day, and Día De Los Muertos. The season largely focused on Jorge Jr. and Lily Diaz, siblings who navigated new romantic relationships. Jorge introduced his boyfriend to the family and Lily, fresh out of a breakup, continues searching for her true love as she tries to decide between her longtime friend Nick and Santiago, who's much more cynical about matters of the heart. While viewers saw much of Lily and Jorge's life, the rest of their family was spotlighted across the season. Viewers meet the siblings' cousin Sol, who begins their own romantic journey with a co-worker. The Diaz parents, Beatriz and Jorge Sr., also faced their own challenges within their marriage.

Image via Prime Video

With Love stars Emeraude Toubia as Lily, Mark Indelicato as Jorge Jr., Isis King as Sol, Constance Marie as Beatriz, Benito Martinez as Jorge Sr., Vincent Rodriguez III as Henry, Rome Flynn as Santiago, Todd Grinnell as Miles, Desmond Chaim as Nick, Renee Victor as Marta, Kellett, and more. The series was created, executive produced, and written by Kellett, who previously worked on Netflix's One Day at a Time reboot in a similar capacity.

Prime Video has yet to set a release date for With Love season 2. In the meantime, stream season 1 now on Prime Video, and check out Kellett's announcement below.