Amazon is bringing back Gloria Calderón Kellett's romantic dramedy With Love for another chance to explore love through the holidays in a new and bigger six-episode season on Prime Video. The series won viewers and critics alike over thanks to its unique premise where each of its five one-hour episodes took place on a special familial holiday, including Christmas Eve/Nochebuena, New Year's Eve, Valentine's Day, Independence Day, and Día de los Muertos. Through the lens of holidays, we got to see the relationships of the Diaz family evolve over the course of the year through important milestones and the rough waters that inevitably hit any couple or family.

Season One primarily followed the Diaz children Jorge Jr. and Lily as they began their own romantic journeys with their new significant others. Jorge Jr. begins the series by introducing his new boyfriend to the family on Nochebuena while Lily is stuck in a love triangle and trying to find love and purpose with one of the two men pining for her. Also in the picture is their trans non-binary cousin Sol whose relationship with a co-worker blossoms over the course of the series. Despite the focus on the siblings, the series was buoyed by its family dynamic with the Diaz parents, Jorge Sr. and Beatriz, the elder couple at the center of the tight-knit clan. The new season is expected to pick up right where the series left off, with new milestones and more holidays to be experienced between the Diaz family.

With Love stars Emeraude Toubia and Mark Indelicato as siblings Lily and Jorge Jr. with Rome Flynn as Santiago Zayas, Desmond Chiam as Nick Zhao, Vincent Rodriguez III as Henry Cruz, Isis King as Sol Perez, Todd Grinnell as Dr. Miles Murphy, Constance Marie as Beatriz Diaz, and Benito Martinez as Jorge Diaz Sr. The series is written and directed by Kellett, who was also at the helm of the One Day at a Time reboot for Netflix. She also executive produced through her company GloNation, which co-produced the show with Amazon.

A new season for With Love is especially needed considering how the show left off on a cliffhanger in Season One. At the end of the last episode, we'd come full circle back to Nochebuena with an engagement on the way, but we don't know who decided to tie the knot. One of the time-tested couples, Jorge Jr. and Henry, Lily and Santiago, or Sol and Miles, will take the next step forward which is sure to add a whole new layer to the upcoming second season.

With Love will also be one of Amazon's showcased series in their rebooted Emmy campaign space "The Prime Experience." The whole FYC exhibit is meant to get Prime Video's best shows out in front of Emmy voters ahead of the big show later this year. With Love will get it's time to shine on May 14 as part of the event which runs from April 30 to May 21.

As of now, there's no release window for the second season of With Love, but you can watch the first trip around the sun for the Diaz family exclusively on Prime Video.

