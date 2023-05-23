Prime Video is gearing up for a summer of love this June, as its original series With Love returns with Season 2. Created by Gloria Calderón Kellett (One Day at a Time), the series offers a look at love in different forms, centering on its two primary characters, siblings Lily (Emeraude Toubia) and Jorge Diaz (Mark Indelicato). As the days wind down until the show's return, Prime Video released a new teaser for Season 2.

Paired with brief clips of new footage, the teaser offers a little bit of everything for viewers. It begins with Jorge, who seems rather fed up with having his sister as a roommate. It then shifts to focus more on Lily and Santiago (Rome Flynn), and they seem to be in a good place but with some frustrations. The family train keeps rolling as the teaser introduces a special friend Lily's aunt Gladys (Kellett) has. Finally, the teaser hits on the show's joy, promising dancing and, of course, love.

The new season picks up with a still unknown engaged couple preparing for their upcoming wedding. Each of the six episodes will be set on a day leading up to the ceremony. It will again center on the Diaz's and their extended family on different holidays, Lily's birthday, a bachelor party, and the wedding. Meanwhile, Lily and Jorge will continue their romantic pursuits and other business-related endeavors.

Image via Prime Video

Who Else Is in With Love Season 2?

Other returning cast includes Benito Martinez, Constance Marie, Isis King, Todd Grinnell, Desmond Chaim, and Vincent Rodriguez III. New cast includes Busy Philipps, Cameron Esposito, Jeanine Mason, Lauren "Lolo" Spencer, Scott Evans, Briana Cuoco, Isabella Gomez, Lisa Vidal, and Adrian Gonzalez.

With Love Season 2 premieres June 2 only on Prime Video. Season 1 is free to watch for a limited time on YouTube. Check out the new teaser below: