More than a year after its official debut, With Love Season 2 is less than one month away! Following Season 1's mystery engagement, Season 2 will pick up with the lucky couple's reveal, centering on six pivotal days leading up to the wedding. After teasing viewers with photos last month, Prime Video released the official trailer for the upcoming season.

While Season 2 includes the much-anticipated wedding, the trailer continues to keep a lid on who is actually getting married, instead focusing on Jorge (Mark Indelicato) and Lily Diaz (Emeraude Toubia). The trailer begins with Jorge kicking Lily out of his place, causing her to move back in with her parents. However, Jorge's decision is more of a tough love tactic, as he reminds her about the ways romance sweeps her up. And it seems that Lily will be caught in quite the romantic conundrum: does she stay with her current longtime beau Santiago (Rome Flynn) or pursue bubbling feelings for her best friend Nick (Desmond Chaim)? Lily doesn't only need romance though, because she also found new motivation to grow her makeup styling business and find her own place.

Jorge, on the other hand, struggles to connect with Henry's (Vincent Rodriguez III) family. In Season 1, the two were practically a match made in heaven, even with the small bumps in the road. Based on the trailer, that doesn't ring true for Jorge the way it once used to. So, after learning Henry's parents are proud Texans, Jorge begins to wonder if his and Henry's relationship is as great as it first was, or if maybe they're growing apart. He even says as much to Henry, asking if "it proves [they're] not meant to be together." Still, it seems the two may try to work things out as best as they can.

What Else to Expect From With Love Season 2

Like Season 1, Season 2's six episodes will revolve around specific days and events: Christmas Eve, an engagement party, Lily's double quince (30th birthday), a bachelor party, Thanksgiving, and, of course, the wedding. Season 2 will also catch back up with the rest of the Diazes and their extended family, with the trailer teasing that Jorge Sr. (Benito Martinez) and Beatriz (Constance Marie) begin to work out their marriage. It will also feature the third primary couple of the series, Sol (Isis King) and Miles (Todd Grinnell).

With Love is created and executive produced by Gloria Calderón Kellett, who also stars in the show as Gladys. Andy Roth serves as executive producer. The series was co-produced by Calderón Kellett's GloNation and Amazon Studios. Additional Season 2 cast includes Isabella Gomez, Lisa Vidal, Jeanine Mason, Lauren "Lolo" Spencer, Busy Philipps, Cameron Esposito, Adrian Gonzalez, Scott Evans, and Briana Cuoco.

With Love Season 2 premieres June 2 on Prime Video. Watch the trailer below: