Prime Video is getting into the spirit of the season by offering its romantic comedy just in time for the holidays. With Love will have its premiere on the streaming service right before Christmas, and now we have our first look at the trailer for the upcoming series created and written by One Day at a Time showrunner Gloria Calderón Kellett.

The show stars Emeraude Toubia and Mark Indelicato as siblings Lily and Jorge Jr., who are on a mission to find love and purpose in their lives. Lily (Tourbia) has recently entered the singles market and finds herself caught in a love triangle between two men that are fighting for her affection. Jorge Jr., meanwhile, has found love in his new boyfriend Henry (Vincent Rodriguez III), and he’s introducing his new beau to the family for the first time on Christmas Eve/Nochebuena.

This trailer sets the tone for the series, which will take place over a different holiday every time of the year and promises to take viewers through the highs and lows of romance and everyday life. The trailer showcases Lily struggling to find the right person that isn’t a “glass half empty” guy, while Jorge Jr. finds that his boyfriend may not be too fond of his family. Joining Tourbia and Indelicato in this budding rom-com will be Desmond Chaim, Rome Flynn, Isis King, Todd Grinnell, Constance Marie, and Benito Martinez.

Image via Prime Video

RELATED: 'Being The Ricardos' Release Date, Trailer & Everything You Need to Know About Nicole Kidman's Awards Contender

Calderón Kellett is no stranger to producing shows for streaming services. She’s perhaps best known as a co-producer for the CBS comedy How I Met Your Mother and was one of the creators for the rebooted series One Day at a Time, the latter of which garnered critical praise through its initial run before ending on Netflix in 2020. With Love is produced by Kellett’s production company, GloNation, in conjunction with Amazon Studios, and will be the first production by GloNation with Amazon.

With Love will premiere with all five episodes on December 17, exclusively on Prime Video. Check out the trailer and poster below:

Collider's 44 Most Anticipated Movies of 2022 From comic book films to bloody slashers to (allegedly) 'Avatar 2.'

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email