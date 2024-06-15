The Big Picture Without a Trace blended thrilling cases with personal drama, winning praise from critics.

Each episode raises awareness about real-life missing persons and helps to locate some.

CBS canceled the show due to budget cuts despite high ratings, ending a successful run.

It can be challenging for police procedurals to stand out. Because they all follow a similar formula, most don't have very much uniqueness to them. But every so often, a show comes around that fits the procedural label but somehow still manages to break the mold. Without a Trace is a series that is able to create interesting mysteries in every episode while combining high-caliber acting and intriguing storylines. It premiered in 2002 and quickly became a ratings juggernaut. For seven seasons, viewers eagerly tuned in to watch the portrayal of the FBI Missing Persons Unit as they raced against the clock to locate missing individuals.

And it wasn't just viewers who became fans of the series. Critics alike praised the Jerry Bruckheimer-produced project, earning it an 81 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The series also netted two Emmy Awards for guest star Charles S. Dutton and for Art Direction, as well as a nomination for lead actor Anthony LaPaglia (who portrays the complicated yet heroic Jack Malone). The legendary Martin Landau plays Jack's father, who suffers from Alzheimer's, in a heartbreaking storyline that illustrates the painful aspects of the diagnosis (and earned him Emmy nominations two years in a row). These nominations proved that the underrated Without a Trace was in a league of its own. The drama ranked high in the ratings for network shows but then was abruptly canceled the morning the Season 7 finale aired. So, what led to the downfall of this successful show?

'Without a Trace' Provides Episodes with Plenty of Thrills

The show follows the Missing Persons Unit as they try to solve a case each week of an individual who has disappeared. The team is led by Jack, who often mixes his personal life with his professional one. The first season depicts this messiness by showing that his marriage is ending because of an affair he had with his protégé and co-worker, Sam Spade (Poppy Montgomery). The team also includes Vivian Johnson (Oscar nominee Marianne Jean-Baptiste) and Danny Taylor (Enrique Murciano), who work tirelessly to locate missing people (who are often in serious danger). In later seasons, Eric Close (Martin Fitzgerald) and Roselyn Sanchez (Elena Delgado) join the cast as well. The team gets involved in complicated and thrilling cases in each episode, all while trying to navigate the entanglements of their own personal lives. Without a Trace never shies away from diving into sensitive themes (such as the team taking down sex traffickers or the characters struggling with mental health issues and post-traumatic stress disorder). In each season, the focus is on highlighting the kinds of crimes that surround the victims and the teams who put their lives at risk to locate them.

Without a Trace wasn't just a typical cop procedural. One of the most special elements of it was that each episode ended with information about a real-life missing person. Contact info was listed so that people could reach out if they had any information about the individual who was missing. According to some Internet sleuths, at least four people were located after broadcasts of episodes led to information about their disappearances. Several of these recovered individuals were actually children when they went missing, which made their discovery even more remarkable. The series was always trying to raise awareness about the population of missing people in the U.S., and it was this spotlight that opened many Americans' eyes to these crimes and to the plight of families who have experienced this type of loss of a loved one.

CBS Abruptly Canceled 'Without a Trace' Because of Budget Cuts

At first, many were skeptical about how successful the series would be. It was initially in the same time slot as the insanely popular ER, which was usually a death sentence for other shows (especially new ones). But somehow, audiences caught on, and Without a Trace averaged 15 million viewers a week in its first season. At the peak of its popularity, it was pulling in 18 million people, which means that it was consistently ranked in the Top 10 network shows every week. The show aired from 2002-2009, which meant the network didn't have streaming services to compete with. Although there were shows that aired on cable, most audiences were still mostly tuning into network television, and this was evident by how many people were switching on the show every week. The series was also able to capitalize on the immense fame of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation when they did a two-part crossover episode in Season 6.

There was a dip in viewership in Season 7, but the show was cracking the Top 20 on the charts. In many ways, the series was still considered a solid hit for CBS. But then rumblings began that the network was putting the show on the chopping block. The series was one of the more expensive ones to shoot for the network since they often went on location in various parts of the country to film. Other procedurals typically shoot in one central location, so this made Without a Trace a more pricey endeavor. There were also rumors that CBS only wanted to keep Cold Case (which is similar in style and tone to Without a Trace and just recently snagged a reboot opportunity) or Numb3rs (which was much cheaper to produce). Since there was an indication of a decrease in ratings, CBS worried that fans were starting to lose interest in the series. Plus, seasons were much longer back then, with as many as 24 episodes per season. This meant that a network committing to a whole additional season could be costly if they weren't sure they would see a huge return on their investment.

The Season 7 finale was all set to air on May 19, 2009. That morning, CBS announced that the series was canceled due to budget cuts and that no more episodes would be made. It was a disappointing end for fans who were devoted to following the Missing Persons Unit and their escapades. But it was also a shame to end a series that had been doing good work out in the real world. It's possible CBS made the wrong choice when it decided which series to give the boot, but Without a Trace still stands up as a high-quality procedural with 160 episodes of suspenseful cases to solve. Hopefully, a new group of fans will find it on streaming and discover what made this procedural such an excellent show.

