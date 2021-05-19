By the time you reach the end of Without Remorse, Amazon’s recent Tom Clancy thriller, it’s easy to feel like what you’ve just watched isn’t so much a movie as it is a commercial for a potential franchise. The whole film is an extended origin story for recurring Clancy protagonist John T. Clark (Michael B. Jordan), with several elements that were seemingly only included to set up future installments, such as barely-there characters played by notable actors like Colman Domingo and Jodie Turner-Smith.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg in terms of how Without Remorse wears its origin story function on its sleeve. In a clumsy closing scene, the film explains how Clark received a new identity and began working for the CIA to become the character Rainbow Six fans know and love. Not since the sweaty explanation of Han Solo’s name in Solo: A Star Wars Story has a movie so mistakenly assumed our vested interest in learning why a guy is called a thing.

A mid-credits scene teasing a film adaptation of Rainbow Six finally establishes what Without Remorse was building up to. Not a satisfying resolution to an exciting story, but rather a tease for the next big John Clark adventure stuffed into the film’s closing credits. Such a hint at the future doesn’t inspire excitement, it only exacerbates the feeling that you’ve watched a two-hour prologue. To waste Michael B. Jordan’s talent on such a stunted production is criminal. To waste an audience’s time with it is even more so.

Without Remorse isn’t the only recent tentpole to engage in this kind of backwards storytelling. The movie got released just one week after the highly-anticipated debut of the new Mortal Kombat reboot. Despite what its title suggests, the film itself never actually makes it to the titular tournament. Instead, Mortal Kombat ends with Lord Raiden (Tadanobu Asano) successfully putting together a team of fighters to eventually compete in Mortal Kombat, someday.

There’s no concrete resolution here, just the promise of future movies and a final Johnny Cage easter egg meant to get audiences excited. Meanwhile, Shang Tsung (Chin Han) always lurks around the edges of the story, promising to eventually become the franchise’s equivalent to Thanos if more installments are produced. His lack of a clear purpose undercuts the primary antagonist of this specific story, Sub-Zero (Joe Taslim), and only reinforces how this movie has nothing but sequels on the brain.

Both Without Remorse and Mortal Kombat demonstrate what can happen when you put emphasize establishing a franchise over telling a good story. These two films aren’t the only ones to fall prey to this phenomenon. Last summer’s misfired Artemis Fowl adaptation is a drawn-out prologue establishing the titular character and his motley crew of fantasy oddballs. The film’s ending sees the whole cast fly off into the sunset, promising to do an actual standalone adventure next time if the box office receipts are good enough.

Further instances of this approach can be seen in everything from Warcraft to the 2018 Tomb Raider reboot to Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice. However, the 2017 reboot of The Mummy may be the most egregious recent example. The film meant to kickstart Universal’s doomed Dark Universe franchise, The Mummy abruptly pauses its story to introduce Prodigium, a secret monster-policing organization not unlike Marvel’s S.H.I.E.L.D. It’s supposed to get people excited for what else could be lying within this broader universe. But by stopping the story dead in its tracks to tease potential sequels, it only makes an already weak narrative more difficult to endure.

All of these movies are laser-focused on setting up pieces on a board but are way less interested in actually playing with those pieces. Establishing plotlines to be explored over multiple movies isn’t inherently a bad idea, but it can’t be the sole purpose of your movie. If you use your potential franchise-starter to deliver an entertaining story first and foremost, audiences will want to see more of it. That’s how you birth a franchise, not through two hours of build-up for sequels.

A great example of how to do this right is the 2015 film Mad Max: Fury Road. Being both a soft reboot of the franchise and the first Mad Max movie in decades, one could easily imagine a version of this movie that spends most of its runtime painstakingly re-establishing the universe for a new audience, like Mortal Kombat and Without Remorse. Instead, Fury Road takes care of establishing who Max is in a brief burst of opening voicework before launching into the most thrilling two-hours of action in recent memory. It’s hard to imagine this movie delivering the same level of unforgettable visual storytelling if it had been focused on setting up an extended universe of sequels.

Ironically, Fury Road even succeeds in inspiring a desire for sequels far better than films like Without Remorse. This new 21st-century vision of George Miller’s Mad Max world is so compelling and bursting with small details that stimulate the imagination. So much care has been put into telling this yarn right that it’s easy to imagine countless stories being told in this domain. Once the credits roll on Fury Road, you have an insatiable urge to see even more. A good story captivates the mind. A feature-length prologue merely satisfies studio heads staring at numbers on a spreadsheet.

Not every movie can be Mad Max: Fury Road, but more could stand to take a cue from its decision to focus on telling one story instead of establishing a whole cinematic universe in one go. Without Remorse and Mortal Kombat could have had moviegoers chomping at the bit for further adventures in their worlds if they had more to offer than sequel teases. In the current Hollywood landscape of every studio struggling to invent their own Marvel Cinematic Universe, films like these forget that to inspire successful sequels, you must first deliver an engaging initial film. That’s the task Without Remorse struggles to fulfill even as it works so hard to set up a larger mega-franchise.

