Amazon Studios has released the final trailer for Without Remorse, which stars Michael B. Jordan as a NAVY Seal swept up in an international conspiracy while seeking revenge for his murdered wife. If you couldn't already tell, the film is based on a Tom Clancy character.

Directed by Stefano Sollima (Sicario: Day of the Soldado), Without Remorse sees Jordan take on the role of Sr. Chief John Kelly (known as John Clark in Clancy's books), who must avert all-out war between the United States and Russia while simultaneously tracing down the operatives that killed his family. From a script by Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) and Will Staples (Sweet Girl), the film also stars Jamie Bell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Brett Gelman, Colman Domingo, and Guy Pearce.

Check out the final Without Remorse trailer below. The film hits Amazon Prime on April 30 and also stars Lauren London, Jacob Scipio, Jack Kesy, Todd Lassance, Cam Gigandet, and Luke Mitchell.

Here is the official synopsis for Without Remorse:

An elite Navy SEAL uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife in Tom Clancy’s 'Without Remorse', the explosive origin story of action hero John Clark – one of the most popular characters in author Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan universe. When a squad of Russian soldiers kills his family in retaliation for his role in a top-secret op, Sr. Chief John Kelly (Michael B. Jordan) pursues the assassins at all costs. Joining forces with a fellow SEAL (Jodie Turner-Smith) and a shadowy CIA agent (Jamie Bell), Kelly’s mission unwittingly exposes a covert plot that threatens to engulf the U.S. and Russia in an all-out war. Torn between personal honor and loyalty to his country, Kelly must fight his enemies without remorse if he hopes to avert disaster and reveal the powerful figures behind the conspiracy.

