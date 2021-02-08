Amazon has finally revealed when we can see Michael B. Jordan go full Navy SEAL in Tom Clancy's Without Remorse. We got a brief reminder that Without Remorse would be coming soon to Amazon on Super Bowl Sunday with a steamy commercial for the new Alexa model starring Jordan. But, for the most part, updates about Without Remorse have been few and far between. Previously, Paramount Pictures sold the Clancy adaptation to Amazon back in July 2020, signaling the movie's inevitable bump from its expected Fall 2020 release date to some time in 2021.

Now, thanks to an intense new poster released on Monday morning, we know Without Remorse will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, April 30. Jordan, who plays John Kelly (based on the popular Clancy character John Clark), is front and center on the poster, taking cover behind a wall covered in bullet holes. In addition to this new poster, we also get our first full synopsis for Without Remorse, giving those of us who are Clancy neophytes a better idea of what to expect when this movie drops in two months.

An elite Navy SEAL uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife in 'Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse', the explosive origin story of action hero John Clark – one of the most popular characters in author Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan universe. When a squad of Russian soldiers kills his family in retaliation for his role in a top-secret op, Sr. Chief John Kelly (Michael B. Jordan) pursues the assassins at all costs. Joining forces with a fellow SEAL (Jodie Turner-Smith) and a shadowy CIA agent (Jamie Bell), Kelly’s mission unwittingly exposes a covert plot that threatens to engulf the U.S. and Russia in an all-out war. Torn between personal honor and loyalty to his country, Kelly must fight his enemies without remorse if he hopes to avert disaster and reveal the powerful figures behind the conspiracy.

Without Remorse is directed by Stefano Sollima (Sicario: Day of the Soldado, ZeroZeroZero), from Paramount Pictures, Skydance, and New Republic Pictures. In addition to Jordan, Without Remorse stars Jodie Turner-Smith, Jamie Bell, Guy Pearce, Lauren London, and Cam Gigandet. The screenplay is penned by Taylor Sheridan and Will Staples. Producers on Without Remorse include Jordan, Akiva Goldsman, Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec.

Without Remorse will debut on Amazon Prime Video on April 30. Check out the new poster featuring Jordan below. For more, find out what's coming to Prime Video in February and check out the newest trailer for Amazon movie Coming 2 America.

