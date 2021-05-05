Plus, an update on his next film which is a western based on a treatment by Sergio Leone.

With Without Remorse now streaming on Amazon Prime, I recently spoke with director Stefano Sollima (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) about making the film. If you haven’t seen the trailers, Without Remorse stars Michael B. Jordan as John Clark - one of the most popular characters in author Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan universe. In the film, Jordan takes on the role of Sr. Chief John Kelly (known as John Clark in Clancy's books), who must figure out who killed his family in retaliation for his role in a top-secret op, while also trying to expose a covert plot that threatens to engulf the U.S. and Russia in an all-out war. The film was written by Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) and Will Staples (Sweet Girl), and also stars Jamie Bell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Brett Gelman, Colman Domingo, Cam Gigandet, and Guy Pearce.

During the interview, Sollima talked about filming the big airplane action sequence, what it’s like having your main star doing their own stunts, his thoughts on the film streaming on Amazon instead of being in theaters, the challenge of editing during a pandemic, what he learned about directing from his father (Sergio Sollima), and more. In addition, he talked about the surprising popularity of Gomorrah in America, the status of a 3rd Sicario movie, and his next movie which is a western based on a treatment Sergio Leone wrote before dying. The plan is to shoot it this winter and he’s gotten Dennis Lehane to write the script.

RELATED: Michael B. Jordan on ‘Without Remorse,’ How Tom Cruise Motivated Him to Do His Own Stunts, and Those Superman Rumors

Check out what he had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Image via Amazon

Stefano Sollima:

What TV series would he like to guest direct?

What movie or movies has he seen the most?

Did he want to become a director from watching his dad direct movies?

Did his dad ever share advice that he’s used for his entire career?

What has it been like watching the series Gomorrah get popular in the United States?

get popular in the United States? What’s the status of a 3rd Sicario movie?

movie? What was it like filming the airplane action sequence?

What were the conversations like with the insurance companies for the movie?

What was the editing process like and did he have a longer cut?

What it was like editing during the pandemic.

His thoughts on it coming out on Amazon versus in theaters.

What is he working on now? Talks about a western written by Dennis Lehane that he hopes to shoot this winter.

What has it been like working with Taylor Sheridan?

Image via Amazon

KEEP READING: Jodie Turner-Smith on 'Without Remorse', Playing a Female SEAL, and What She Learned From 'The Last Ship'

Share Share Tweet Email

Disney Shows Off Its Working Lightsaber to Celebrate Star Wars Day Now all we need is a Force implant.

Read Next