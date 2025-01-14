Although he is best known for creating the Jack Ryan character and series, Tom Clancy wrote several other espionage and military action novels centered around other characters in the “Ryanverse.” Among the most popular heroes that he came up with is John Kelly, a former Navy SEAL that became a C.I.A. agent and went on several dangerous missions around the globe, eventually taking on the identity “Clark.” While Willem Dafoe first portrayed Clark in the Jack Ryan film The Hunt For Red October, Michael B. Jordan was cast as a new version of the character in the origin story Without Remorse, which Taylor Sheridan adapted from Clancy’s novel of the same name. While it is certainly one of the most ruthless revenge thrillers in years, Without Remorse makes more than a few key changes from the source material.

‘Without Remorse’ Changes the Book’s Time Period