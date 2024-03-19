The Big Picture Agatha Christie's meticulous mysteries continue to captivate audiences, with Witness for the Prosecution being a standout adaptation.

Sir Wilfrid Robarts stands out as a unique protagonist, grappling with ethical dilemmas and the complexities of the legal system.

Billy Wilder's direction elevates the courtroom drama, challenging perceptions of justice and showcasing the brilliant performances of the cast.

There is perhaps no author in history whose name is more synonymous with the mystery genre than Agatha Christie, as the British writer is responsible for literally hundreds of great detective stories. The attention to detail in the way Christie constructs her mysteries is the main reason why adaptations of her novels and short stories have never ceased to rise in popularity; it’s engaging for both viewers and readers to follow her tightly wound cases and attempt to solve the mysteries before the characters do. Christie generally manages to keep herself one step in front of her readers, as she commonly inserts clever detective characters whose brilliant foresight proves to be instrumental in solving particularly challenging cases. While characters like Hercule Poirot or Miss Marple are often cited among her best creations, Sir Wilfrid Robarts in 1957's Witness for the Persecution remains the greatest detective in a Christie adaptation.

Witness for the Prosecution A veteran British barrister must defend his client in a murder trial that has surprise after surprise. Release Date 2018-00-00 Director Ben Affleck Cast Ben Affleck Main Genre Drama Studio 20th Century Fox

What Is ‘Witness for the Prosecution’ About?

Witness for the Prosecution is based on a 1953 play of the same name by Christie, who had adapted it herself from her 1925 short story “Traitor’s Hands.” The film centers on the experienced lawyer Sir Wilfrid Robarts (Charles Laughton), whose recent brush with a heart attack has only emphasized his dedication to serving the law. Wilfrid has agreed to defend the accused murderer Leonard Vole (Tyrone Power), and his decision is met with backlash from his medical advisor Miss Plimsoll (Elsa Lanchester), who fears the challenges that a criminal case will present. Witness for the Prosecution delves into the idiosyncrasies of the legal process in a way that most courtroom thrillers don’t. The responsibility of the defending lawyer is heightened when his client may pose a legitimate danger to society if he is freed.

Wilfrid is forced to reckon with the responsibilities that his profession entails when he begins to suspect that Leonard may indeed be guilty; he is accused of killing the wealthy widow Emily French (Norma Varden), with whom he had been engaging in a romantic relationship. Given that Emily is both single and childless, Leonard would be gifted her generous will if he is found not guilty. Wilfrid is forced to look deeper into a case where things are far more complex than they seem on the surface; although it seems like a rather “cut and dry” example of extortion, Wilfrid’s faith in the system inspires him to look at the case without skepticism. While many adaptations of Christie’s Poirot adventures seem most interested in the “who” and the “how” of the murder cases, Witness for the Prosecution focuses almost singularly on the “why.”

Related The Best Agatha Christie Movie Isn't a Murder Mystery The movie is based on the real-life incident when the Queen of Crime vanished under mysterious circumstances.

Wilfrid is a far different protagonist than those in other Christie adaptations, as none of his legal investigative skills are out of the ordinary; he has succeeded in his given craft because of his dedication to a formal process that so many in his profession are keen to ignore. While a character like Poirot is defined by his almost supernatural ability to identify latent clues, Wilfrid is an engaging character because he’s forced to deal with an ethical dilemma. Although he doesn’t go into the case looking for his theories to be proven, he’s hopeful that the facts of the case will allow him to fulfill his duties without crossing any ethical boundaries.

‘Witness for the Prosecution’ Elevates the Courtroom Drama

Witness for the Prosecution is the work of two genius storytellers, as it was adapted and directed by the great Billy Wilder. Wilder makes the smart decision to expose the audience to the same information that Wilfrid is privy to, allowing the viewer to further invest in him as a character. Amidst the sensationalism that comes with a high-profile murder trial, Wilfrid does his best to retain his professionalism and avoid accepting any easy answers about Emily’s death. This becomes much more difficult when Vole’s German wife, Christine (Marlene Dietrich), delivers an emotional testimony that generates more sympathy for her husband. While most lawyers would be overjoyed to have such a convincing witness, Wilfrid can’t help but let his suspicions get the better of him.

While the “whodunit” nature of the cast and Wilder’s brilliant writing make it a very fun adaptation, Witness for the Prosecution examines how easily justice can be manipulated within the legal system. While Wilfrid spends an extensive amount of time conducting research into analyzing Christine’s handwriting and assessing the legitimacy of Vole’s alibi, he finds that the jury is easily swayed by charismatic witnesses. This sparks questions within Wilfrid about the system he has dedicated his life to. Is a formal public hearing the just way to determine the truth? Even if Wilfrid uncovers the truth, there's no guarantee that the defendant will face legal repercussions that are befitting of his crimes.

Sir Wilfrid Robards Is an Unusual Protagonist

Close

It’s not surprising that his work earned him an Academy Award for Best Actor because Laughton’s subtlety is essential to his performance as Wilfrid. While it’s evident that the details of Vole’s situation have shaken him to his core, Wilfred must present himself in a professional manner to best serve as a figure of authority. While these types of authoritative figures are often cast as the villains in both Christie’s adaptations and the work they inspired, Laughton shows that Wilfrid’s persona is merely a facade made to earn the trust of those who need his help.

While having a shocking twist ending is not uncommon for a murder mystery, the twist in Witness for the Prosecution is interesting because it challenges Wilfrid’s next actions. He’s put in a situation where the case has been solved and further blood has been spilled; in response, Wilfrid can only continue to move forward and accept these lessons with a heavy heart, determined to pry further into the case through alternative means. It’s this surprising call to action that distinguishes Witness for the Prosecution among Christie adaptations, and why Wilfrid is one of her most deeply resonant characters.

Witness for the Prosecution is streaming on Tubi.

Watch on Tubi