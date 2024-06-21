The Big Picture David DeLuise returning as Jerry Russo in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place brings nostalgia and excitement for fans of the show.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place just received a massive update, with David Henrie posting an Instagram reel where he revealed that David DeLuise will be reprising his role as Jerry Russo in the upcoming television series. The actor played Justin, Alex (Selena Gomez) and Max's (Jake T. Austin) father in the popular Disney Channel show, and considering how the new story will focus on the Russo family and how they've changed in recent years, DeLuise's return is a welcome addition to Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. Hopefully, Disney can recapture the magic that made Wizards of Waverly Place so special almost two decades ago.

While Wizards of Waverly Place focused on how the three siblings competed to see who would become the family's official sorcerer, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place will follow their legacy. Justin gave up his magic powers, as he wanted to live a regular life with his wife and kids. But when a young wizard shows up at his door, Justin must train her to save the wizarding world from a major threat. Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown) doesn't know how to use her abilities yet. The only problem with that is how everyone else will be in danger until she does. Justin will have to decide if he wants to keep his normal life behind for a while with the fate of the world in the balance.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place is scheduled to premiere on both Disney Channel and Disney+ later this year. The series is already in production, as seen in the video shared by David Henrie. Selena Gomez, who portrayed Alex Russo in the original show, will only come back as a guest star, while Henrie's role as Justin will be considered one of the series' leads. Gomez will next be seen in the new season of Only Murders in the Building, the successful Hulu comedy about a group of amateur detectives.

The New Russo Family Members

Something special about a series that aired almost twenty years ago coming back is how audiences get to see the characters growing up alongside them. Giada (Mimi Gianopulos), Roman (Alkaio Thiele) and Milo (Max Matenko) will be introduced as Justin's children, and the show will explore the relationships they all develop with Billie. David DeLuise's return as Jerry Russo might hint at the character getting to interact with his grandchildren in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. The family dynamics will be present at the heart of the series, just like Wizards of Waverly Place depicted the Russos for the previous generation of fans.

You can watch David Henrie's post about the return of David DeLuise above.