This list includes spoilers for Wicked Part II.Since its release, Wicked has quickly become one of the most popular musical films in the world, creating a newfound public interest in both the original stage musical and The Wizard of Oz. While the two are separated by differing source materials, artistic liberties, an 85-year release gap, and are owned by two separate studios, they are thoroughly connected through their events and characters. A certain young girl from Kansas plays a role in both stories, of course, yet is only seen in silhouette in both the Wicked stage production and the first movie. However, the rest of her friends and enemies in the original story have important roles to play in the future, and we are introduced to all of them in the first movie.

While Wicked is all about showing the origins of both the Wicked Witch of the West (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda the Good Witch (Ariana Grande-Butera), it also reveals how the other most famous residents of Oz came to be. Since the first Wicked movie only adapts the show’s first act, we only get glimpses and nods, but in the upcoming sequel, we will get far more detailed explanations of who they become– and they have far darker origins than one would expect for a light-hearted musical. Needless to say, spoilers for the second act of the Wicked musical will follow.

8 Chistery/Nikko

Portrayed by Robin Guiver

Image via Universal Pictures

While the two have different names in both versions, one specific flying monkey companion for the Wicked Witch has been featured in both the 1939 film and the musical. Nikko (Pat Walshe) in the original movie is an interchangeable flying monkey who seems to have a special attachment to the Wicked Witch (or just somebody for her to talk to about her evil plans). But in the musical and movie version of Wicked, Chistery (Robin Guiver) is given subtle yet unmistakable character.

Introduced as the head of the Wizard’s (Jeff Goldblum) emerald guard, he is the first full-grown named animal in the film who does not speak. He is quietly polite to Elphaba and Glinda, yet seems confused by the Wizard’s remark about how he looks at the birds every morning. When Elphaba unwittingly casts a levitation spell from the Grimmerie, he and his fellow monkeys suddenly and painfully grow large wings out of their backs. While initially ordered to attack the woman who transformed them, the second act of the musical shows the flying monkeys joining Elphaba’s side– and Chistery gets the hopeful hint he will speak at last.

7 Brr/The Cowardly Lion

Portrayed by CGI

Image via Universal Pictures

Perhaps the most beloved member of Dorothy's (Judy Garland) companions in the classic story is the Cowardly Lion (Bert Lahr). Initially acting as a big, menacing beast, he quickly shows his true pussycat colors. Finding his courage along their journey, his cowardly attempts to run from the slightest problem form much of the MGM film’s comedy. But in Wicked, we see why he became such a coward to begin with. Following Doctor Dillamond’s (Peter Dinklage) forced departure, Shiz’s new history professor, Nikidik (Colin Michael Carmichael), unveils a new invention never seen in Oz before: a cage with a lion cub inside.

Despite the professor’s assertion that he’s just happy to be there, it’s clear he’s terrified. Upon the professor’s declaration that when put in a cage, the animal will never learn to speak, Elphaba and Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey) promptly set him free into the woods of Oz. While not playing as large a role in the narrative as the rest of Dorothy’s companions, the origin of the Lion, named Brr in the Gregory Maguire novels, still reminds the audience of the root of what Elphaba is fighting for.

6 Nessarose Thropp/The Wicked Witch of the East

Portrayed by Marissa Bode

Image via Universal Pictures

In both the original Wizard of Oz book and the 1939 classic, the only part of the Wicked Witch of the East we see is her two lifeless legs sticking out from under Dorothy’s house, still wearing her ruby slippers. The Munchkins celebrate her death as if it’s already become a national holiday, so we can tell she wasn’t exactly a kind ruler to them. In Wicked, we see the witch, officially named Nessarose (Marissa Bode), was a far more complex figure than initially thought.

Questionable measures taken by her father (Andy Nyman) to ensure she would not become green like her older sister led to her being born without the use of her legs. Improving on the musical’s depiction of the character, she is shown to be overprotected and coddled by those around her, even when she yearns desperately for independence. People treat her as tragic and shower her with unwanted pity, so it’s a welcome change for her when Boq (Ethan Slater) forms a genuine friendship with her and makes it clear he doesn’t feel sorry for her. However, the second act of the musical shows Nessarose’s attempts to keep that relationship going will result in tragic consequences for Boq (and herself winding up crushed under a house).

5 Boq Woodsman/The Tin Man

Portrayed by Ethan Slater

Image via Universal Pictures

Boq Woodsman is a Munchkin boy who falls in love with Glinda the minute she sets foot on campus at Shiz. While he’s hopelessly out of his league, he remains persistent in trying to win her affection. This leads Glinda to set Boq up with Nessarose for the dance at the Ozdust Ballroom so she can go with Fiyero. There are several moments throughout the film that show Boq genuinely likes Nessarose as a friend, yet she seems to think there’s more under the surface than just a friendship.

His presence doesn't seem to affect the story much. However, with his occasional leaning poses, offhand comments about crying a lot, and a red handkerchief put next to his heart, those familiar with the story will recognize those nods to his eventual fate as the Tin Man (Jack Haley). Boq and Nessarose’s relationship will only deteriorate further, and her desire to have his heart will lead to him having none at all. Boq will gladly serve the Wizard if it means getting a heart back– and getting revenge on the witches who took it away.

4 Fiyero Tigelaar/The Scarecrow

Portrayed by Jonathan Bailey

Image via Universal Pictures

When Fiyero Tigelaar first arrives at Shiz University, he’s a fun-loving, seemingly carefree individual who believes in having a good time and nothing else. But after he and Elphaba save the lion cub from the cage, he begins thinking more wholeheartedly about his place in life. From all the references to being brainless and Elphaba’s insult to "get stuffed", it will be no surprise to discover eventually he will transform the first of Dorothy’s friends in Oz: the Scarecrow (Ray Bolger).

We get a glimpse of who he’ll become when he’s walking with Dorothy and company at the film’s beginning, but the circumstances behind his transformation will be shown in the second film. Over the course of the musical’s second act, Fiyero becomes captain of the Emerald Guard to find Elphaba, defects to join her, and is eventually almost beaten to death by his former soldiers, only saved thanks to a magic spell Elphaba conjured. Fiyero becomes key to the resolution of the plot, helping in his own way to inadvertently end the Wizard’s rule.

3 Oscar Diggs/The Wonderful Wizard of Oz

Portrayed by Jeff Goldblum

Image via Universal Pictures

In the original Wizard of Oz book and movie, the Wizard (Frank Morgan) is a charming, loveable parental figure who may use deceit, but ultimately means well and dispenses wisdom and gifts to all who come to him. But we shouldn’t forget that he rules Oz behind a curtain and sends a child to kill a witch knowing she might not be able to come back. Those already aren't the most vituous traits, but in Wicked, the Wizard is given a radically different, and far more menacing persona.

While remaining charming, humorous, and never directly cruel to our leads, he is also a con artist who fooled an entire nation into believing he was their only hope of saving them from a perceived threat, stripped the rights of a marginalized community to keep himself in power, and will do anything to keep himself in that position. Knowing the full story of the musical, however, he remains a deeply human figure– especially when he discovers the tragic truth of his relationship with Elphaba.

2 Glinda The Good Witch of the North/Galinda Upland

Portrayed by Ariana Grande-Butera

Image via Universal Pictures

Glinda the Witch of the North (Billie Burke) is the polar opposite of the Wicked Witch: kind, soft, pink and always wanting to help our hero along her journey down the yellow brick road (even if her methods have become seen by modern audiences as questionable). While they never meet in the book, they share one scene together in Munchkinland, and it's easy to tell the two have some history. The true story of Wicked begins when we see where the two met– as college roommates.

Galinda Upland is a preppy, popular girl who projects an aura of beauty and goodness, yet behind the facade is a girl who is spoiled, condescending, and jealous of Elphaba having Madame Morrible’s (Michelle Yeoh) favoritism. When a prank goes too far, Galinda realizes her misjudgment. While she never fully lets go of her ego, she and Elphaba become best friends and journey to the Emerald City together. As the film ends, we see that their choices will lead them down two fundamentally different paths. The beginning of the musical's second act shows Glinda becoming the most beloved person in Oz while questioning what it cost to get there.

1 The Wicked Witch of the West/Elphaba Thropp

Portrayed by Cynthia Erivo

Image via Universal Pictures

The Wicked Witch of the West (Margaret Hamilton) is the most famous villain in movie history, and if the events of Wicked are to be believed, one of the most tragically misunderstood characters in all fiction. Born with green skin and mysterious powers, Elphaba Thropp had a childhood filled with scorn, ridicule, and hatred, with only her bear nanny Dulcibear (Sharon D. Clarke) and tales of the wizard providing love and hope for the future.

During her time at Shiz, she grows out of her shell, finds potential love, and is told for the first time that she has value beyond what other people think she is. Upon realizing the Wizard’s true nature, she becomes the most powerful being in Oz (as well as its greatest enemy). Wicked Part II will show how her decision to declare war on the Wizard has long-lasting consequences, both wonderful and devastating, that will leave her home changed for good, especially when a young farmgirl drops into Oz and takes her recently deceased sister's shoes.

