The Big Picture A new Funko Pop! collection based on The Wizard of Oz has been announced to celebrate the movie's 85th anniversary.

The collection includes figures of Dorothy, the Wicked Witch, the Wizard, and more, as well as an Emerald City replica.

The legacy of The Wizard of Oz continues through the new Funko Pop! collection, highlighting the timeless appeal of the classic film.

More than eight decades after The Wizard of Oz changed the landscape of the entire film industry, a new Funko Pop! collection based on the movie has been announced to celebrate the classic's 85th anniversary. First shared by ComicBook, new Funkos of Dorothy (Judy Garland), the Wicked Witch of the West (Margaret Hamilton) and even the titular Wizard (Frank Morgan) will be a part of the collection, which is currently available for pre-order on Amazon and on Entertainment Earth. The unforgettable legacy of The Wizard of Us continues through the new Funko Pop! collection, which is currently scheduled to start shipping around June.

The new Wizard of Oz Funko Pop! collection will include two exclusive collectibles, described as the Winged Monkey (Specialty Series Exclusive) and a sepia-toned Dorothy with Toto (Funko Shop Exclusive). It will also include figures based on Glinda (Billie Burke) the Cowardly Lion (Bert Lahr), the Tin Man (Jack Haley), and the Scarecrow (Ray Bolger). But perhaps the most exciting addition to the collection will be the small Emerald City replica that comes alongside the Wizard's Funko Pop!, with the two of them included in a single collectible. A classic story comes to life again with the new Funko Pop! collection.

In The Wizard of Oz, Dorothy was mortified because her dog, Toto, was in danger of being put down after he bit the wealthy Almira Gulch (also played by Margaret Hamilton). But when a tornado ripped Dorothy's house from the ground and threw it towards a mysterious land, the girl had to confront the magical creatures of Oz and find her way back home. However, her new friends had a major problem, with the Wicked Witch of the West wanting to get her sister's ruby slippers back from Dorothy. Without a way to go back home, Dorothy must follow the yellow brick road toward the Wizard alongside her friends, in a timeless adventure that has become a landmark in film history.

The Journey to Oz Continues

Close

More than eighty years after The Wizard of Us premiered in theaters, its legacy continues in different ways, besides the launch of the upcoming Funko Pop! collection. Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo will star in this year's Wicked: Part One, which features the characters from L. Frank Baum's "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz," and is adapted from the Broadway musical of the same name. Of course, Jon M. Chu's upcoming movie is based on the musical, which in turn is adapted from Gregory Maguire's novel "Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West."

The new Wizard of Oz Funko Pop! collection is now available for pre-order before shipments commence in June. See the new figures below. The Wizard of Oz is currently available to stream on Max.

Close

The Wizard of Oz Release Date August 15, 1939 Director Victor Fleming , Mervyn LeRoy , Richard Thorpe , King Vidor Cast Judy Garland , Frank Morgan , Ray Bolger , Bert Lahr , Jack Haley , Billie Burke Runtime 101 Main Genre Adventure Writers Noel Langley , Florence Ryerson , Edgar Allan Woolf , L. Frank Baum , Irving Brecher , William H. Cannon Studio Warner Bros. Tagline Gaiety! Glory! Glamour!

Watch on Max