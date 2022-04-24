The dress worn by Judy Garland had been missing for decades until it was found last year.

The iconic white and blue gingham dress worn by Judy Garland in the classic 1939 Wizard of Oz movie has recently been found decades after it had gone missing from the Catholic University of America (CUA) in Washington D.C.

In the movie directed by Victor Fleming, Garland played Dorothy Gale and the dress in question could be seen during the scene where the Wicked Witch of the West, played by Margaret Hamilton, threatens the little red shoes-wearing girl inside the Witch’s Castle. From April 23 to 29, the dress will be available for viewing at Bonhams New York. It will be moved thereafter to Los Angeles where it should be sold for anywhere between $800,000 and $1,200,000.

In 1973, Academy Award-winning actress Mercedes McCambridge donated the dress to CUA while she was an artist in residence at the Drama Department. It’s not completely clear how the Hollywood Actress came to be in possession of the famous dress. At some point during the 1980s, the dress had gone missing, and its whereabouts were completely unknown until recently. Retired drama lecturer Matt Ripa had searched nearly everywhere for the costume and his efforts eventually paid off in June 2021. Ripa was cleaning in preparation for some renovations that would be happening at the Hartke Theater when he came upon the box containing the neatly tucked dress atop the faculty mailboxes. The box contained a short message by retired drama professor Thomas Donahue reading: “I found this in my office.”

Bonhams describes the dress as follows: “a blue-and-white gingham pinafore dress with a fitted bodice and a full skirt, with "handkerchief pocket," two mother-of-pearl buttons to the front and two to the reverse, with a hook-and-eye closure at the back, with fabric label inside inscribed 'JUDY GARLAND 4223', with a short-sleeved blouse of cream organdy with a high neck, trimmed at the neck and cuffs with pale blue rickrack trim, the blouse with hook-and-eye closure to the neck and snap closure to the body.”

According to Forbes, another of Dorothy’s dresses with a blouse was sold for a total of $1.56 million, it remains to be seen whether this one will top that astonishing auction price. If you are keen to purchase this one-of-a-kind dress, you can check it out at the auction house.

