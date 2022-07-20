Fans of the classic 1939 film can rejoice as a new look of the highly anticipated Wizard of Oz section of Australia's Warner Bros. Movie World has been revealed via the theme park's Facebook page which offers a glimpse of what guests can experience when the the land eventually opens in 2024. The post reads:

Oh my! Just announced! 📣 ​A world-first Wizard of Oz precinct is coming to Warner Bros. Movie World, featuring a suspended family coaster, a family boomerang racer and immersive theming, set to provide a one of a kind family experience for guests in 2024. 🌈

The image, revealed through the official Warner Bros. Movie World Facebook page, shows a piece of concept art of the park offering familiar imagery that fans recognize from the classic film. At the left of the park, fans can follow the yellow brick road and arrive at the Emerald City, where the Wizard of Oz himself resides. Next to the Emerald City appears to be Dorothy's farm in Kansas with roller coaster tracks running through the buildings.

The concept image manages to tease the park's authenticity to the film by portraying Kansas in sepia tone, just like the original film, offering a nice contrast with the land of Oz. On the right side of the artwork, fans will have to muster up some courage as they arrive at the Wicked Witch of the West's castle which echoes the same dark imagery from the film. The castle has purple roller coaster tracks which will likely be a roller coaster involving the flying monkeys.

Image via Warner Bros. Movie World

RELATE: Long Lost 'Wizard of Oz' Dress Worn by Judy Garland Is up for Auction

While the announcement from Warner Bros. Movie World didn't provide any further details about the upcoming attraction, the concept image teases that the park will stay true to the original film with its colorful scenery and iconic imagery that fans of the film will recognize. It will still be a while before fans visit somewhere over the rainbow as the section doesn't open until 2024, but the concept image can reassure fans that the park will remain true to the original film.

Released in 1939 and starring Judy Garland, The Wizard of Oz has remained an iconic classic to families for generations. The film, based on the book by L. Frank Baum, achieved critical acclaim upon release and won two Academy Awards for Best Original Song and Best Original Score. The popularity of the film can be reflected through the various home media releases and theatrical re-releases. The film was even remastered in IMAX 3D in 2013 and has recently remastered in 4K Ultra HD. With the 80-year-old film proving to be timeless, the arrival of its own section at Warner Bros. Movie World can provide fans a new window into the wonderful world of Oz.

No exact date for an opening has been set yet, but the Land of Oz will be ready some time in 2024. Check out the concept art for the upcoming attraction and the trailer for the original film's 4K release below: