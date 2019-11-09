How to Restore a Classic: Inside the Making of the Latest ‘Wizard of Oz’ Upgrade

0

–

Cue the cheesy narration voice for this one; are you ready to see The Wizard of Oz like you’ve never seen it before? But in all seriousness, the new 4K resolution edition of the 1939 classic with high dynamic range is truly next level stuff. The movie has been restored a number of times but this is the very first 4K HDR edition and the clarity is staggering. In honor of the release of this rendition of the film, we were invited to Motion Picture Imaging at Warner Bros. to get a behind-the-scenes look at the facility and exactly what it takes to bring The Wizard of Oz to screen with an expanded color platelet and contrast range.

We had the opportunity to chat with Bob Bailey, the VP of Operations & Sales at MPI and also colorist Janet Wilson who’s worked on every Wizard of Oz restoration. They were able to show us the difference between the 4K UHD scan and the original Technicolor camera negative, pinpoint certain details that you’ve never seen before in The Wizard of Oz no matter how times you’ve watched the film, walk us through the cold room film vaults, and so much more. You can check it all out for yourself in the video at the top of this article.

The Wizard of Oz Ultra HD Blu-ray and Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack is available for purchase right now. If you’d like a little more information on the product, you can find a list of special feature elements below:

The Wizard of Oz Ultra HD Blu-ray:

Commentary by John Fricke with Barbara Freed-Saltzman, Margaret Hamilton, Ray Bolger, Jack Haley, John Lahr, Jane Lahr, Hamilton Meserve, Dona Massin, William Tuttle, Buddy Ebsen, Mervyn LeRoy and Jerry Maren.

1990 CBS Special “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz: The Making of a Movie Classic.”

The Wizard of Oz Blu-ray: