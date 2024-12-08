With Wicked's global box office total now defying gravity and sitting at a whopping 455 million, it's no surprise that the smash hit has everyone in the mood for anything and everything related to the world of L. Frank Baum, the original author of The Wizard of Oz. Last night, someone with pretty deep pocks smashed movie memorabilia auction history by purchasing a pair of ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in the 1939 film The Wizard of Oz. The pair sold at auction for a whopping $32.5 million. According to Heritage Auction, the sale shatters not just their records, but becomes the most valuable piece of movie memorabilia in history.

The specific pair of shoes auctioned last night, according to the auction house, were actually stolen from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. The slippers were later recovered by the FBI in 2018 and last night they found themselves on the auction block. The shoes absolutely blew the sale of any other pair out of the water. One pair sold for $666,000 in 2000, and another pair, donated to the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, went for $2 million. Those shoes were purchased by actor Leonardo DiCaprio and a group of others in 2012 with the intent of that donation.

There's "No Comparison Between Judy Garland’s Ruby Slippers" and Other Pieces of Movie History

For those that have already seen the smash hit Wicked, based on the Broadway musical, and starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, you'll have noticed that the slippers worn by Dorothy are silver. The simple reason for that is because the slippers in the original work by L. Frank Baum are indeed silver. The 1939 film featured technicolor and in wanting something to really pop, the slippers were made red rather than silver. The shoes auctioned last night were originally nicknamed "The Traveling Shoes" and have since been renamed "The Stolen Pair." Regardless of what they're called, they have outdone other pairs of ruby slippers as well as other parts of Oz history.

Also included in last night's auction was one of the Wicked Witch of the West's (Margaret Hamilton) hats. That sold for just under $3 million. Recently, the entire Cowardly Lion suit worn by Bert Lehr in the film sold for $3 million. While the ruby slippers have now seemingly gone into the hands of a private collector, there are still two of the four surviving pairs available for public viewing. On the West Coast, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures has a pair, after the donation mentioned above, and on the East Coast, the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History has had a pair in their possession since 1979. For a more thorough history of what the sale of these slippers means to the world of movie memorabilia, social media influencer (and Oz Historian) TheOzVlog has an in-depth explanation.

Heritage Auctions Executive Vice President Joe Maddalena said this last night after the sale of the slippers:

"There is simply no comparison between Judy Garland’s Ruby Slippers and any other piece of Hollywood memorabilia. The breathtaking result reflects just how important movies and movie memorabilia are to our culture and to collectors. It’s been a privilege for all of us at Heritage to be a part of the slippers’ epic journey over the rainbow and off to a new home."

The Wizard of Oz is available to stream on Max. Wicked is still currently showing in theaters.

