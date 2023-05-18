For a Minnesota man, Dorothy Gale's ruby slippers may send him to jail, not Kansas. The iconic movie shoes, worn by Judy Garland in 1939's The Wizard of Oz, were stolen in 2005, and prosecutors claim that the perpetrator has now been caught.

ABC News reports that prosecutors allege Minnesota resident Terry Martin stole the slippers in 2005 from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, Minnesota — Garland's hometown. The shoes were recovered by the FBI and Grand Rapids police in 2018 as part of a sting operation; their current whereabouts are unrevealed. Martin faces one count of theft of an object of cultural heritage from the care, custody or control of a museum, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. The U.S. Attorney's Office in North Dakota did not provide any information on Martin's background or what role he played in the theft of the slippers; they are declining to comment further at this time, citing the ongoing case. The slippers were valued at $1 million at the time of their theft, but have since appreciated to $3.5 million, a rate commensurate with the hefty rate collectors will pay for authentic Wizard of Oz props.

Click Your Heels Together Three Times, and Say "There's No Place Like Home"

The so-called "McGuffin" of The Wizard of Oz, and the magic object that finally brings the heroine back home to Kansas, Dorothy's scarlet-sequined ruby slippers are one of the most iconic movie props of all time. In L. Frank Baum's book The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, the slippers are silver, but their color was changed to red in the film to take greater advantage of the eye-popping Technicolor film the Oz portions of the film were shot in. There are four pairs of the ruby slipper props in existence, although several more pairs were made for the film and have subsequently been lost. One pair is on permanent display at the Smithsonian Museum in Washington DC, another is owned by a private collector, and a third, jointly owned by Steven Spielberg and Leonardo DiCaprio, is in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' newly-opened museum in Hollywood.

The Wizard of Oz is one of the most beloved films in Hollywood history and has made an indelible mark on American culture, over eighty years after its debut in 1939. Directed by Victor Fleming, the movie stars Garland as Dorothy Gale, a Kansas farm girl who is transported via tornado to the magical land of Oz with her dog Toto. There, she accidentally kills the Wicked Witch of the East, and receives her ruby slippers, putting the witch's sister, the Wicked Witch of the West (Margaret Hamilton), on her tail. As she travels along the Yellow Brick Road to find the Wizard of Oz (Frank Morgan), she meets the Scarecrow (Ray Bolger), the Tin Man (Jack Haley), and the Cowardly Lion (Bert Lahr), who are searching for brains, a heart, and courage, respectively. In the end, everyone gets what they want, or finds they had it all along — except for the Wicked Witch, who gets melted for her troubles. The story has been reimagined and adapted many times since, via sequel and prequel, on screen and stage; an adaptation of a revisionist musical version of the tale, Wicked, is set to be released in 2024.

