When we think of classic films that almost everyone has seen, most people gravitate towards the 1939 musical The Wizard of Oz. This once in a lifetime masterpiece starring Judy Garland has been capturing the hearts of fans for over eighty years. In honor of Garland’s 100th birthday, The Wizard of Oz is coming back to theaters in June, thanks to Warner Bros. and Fathom Events.

The classic film will be back in theaters for two days only, on June 5 and 6. It will be shown in over 800 theaters nationwide, with four showtimes to choose from. On both dates the film will be shown at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time. On top of showing the full film, fans will be able to enjoy a rarely-seen extended musical number, a scene that sees Scarecrow (played by Ray Bolger) performing a dance routine that was cut from the original movie.

The Wizard of Oz was based on the classic children's book by L. Frank Baum, and the film directed by Victor Fleming quickly became a classic in its own right. Beyond the fact that it was one of the first films to use color, Wizard of Oz is memorable for so many reasons. Whether it be the ruby slippers, the Yellow Brick Road, or the endlessly iconic soundtrack, the film quickly hit legendary status. When it premiered on August 15, 1939, Garland shot up to stardom and was the hottest actress in Hollywood during this period. The film also won the star an Oscar for Outstanding Juvenile Performance. This is on top of the film's five Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, and Wizard of Oz won two other Oscars, Best Song for “Over the Rainbow” and Best Original Score.

80 years later and the legend of The Wizard of Oz continues to grow. Fans are still singing “Over the Rainbow” and the extremely relatable story of Dorothy lives on. That is all thanks to Garland’s brilliant performance, and it is so great to see Fathom Events celebrating the iconic actress in this way. You can buy your tickets for the event and find the closest theater to you showing the film on Fathom Events’ website. June will be here in a blink of an eye and there may be no place like home, but the only place to experience a classic film like The Wizard of Oz is at the movies.

