Throughout the years, there have been many attempts to reboot, remake, and re-imagine the beloved classic that is The Wizard of Oz. Some films, such as The Wiz, found success in their own right, while others, such as Return to Oz and Tin Man have been forgotten. Even Oz the Great and Powerful, which was a commercial success, received largely mixed reviews has fallen into obscurity. Yet, none have come close to matching the triumph that is MGM's 1939 masterpiece. That being said, there is another Oz-set story that has made a phenomenal impact on culture: the hit Broadway musical, Wicked. After taking Broadway by storm, development on a Wicked movie began shortly after it opened, but stalled and restarted over the years.

Now, Wicked is finally set to grace the big screen on Thanksgiving weekend of 2024, with Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. The recent release of Wicked's first full trailer has movie goers abuzz with excitement, but audiences unfamiliar with the stage show may be slightly confused about its story, specifically in regard to its relation to the 1939 classic.

'Wicked' Is a Massive Broadway Success

Loosely based on the Gregory Maguire novel of the same name, Wicked opened on Broadway in 2003. Marketing itself with the tagline "So much happened before Dorothy dropped in," the show tells the story of Elphaba (originally Idina Menzel), an outcast girl born green, and a popular girl named Galinda (later Glinda), played initially by Kristin Chenoweth. The two begin an unlikely friendship, until Oz deems Elphaba the Wicked Witch of the West, and Glinda the Good Witch of the North.

As The Daily Beast reports, reviews were mixed when the show opened, but Wicked found a devoted and enthusiastic audience. The show brought Menzel a Tony Award for Best Actress in a musical, and according to The Ticker, the show has won over 100 awards internationally. The success of the original Broadway production led to a US National Touring Production, which in turn inspired a long-running separate production staged in Chicago. A staging in London's West End opened in 2006, with Menzel reprising the role of Elphaba. Various other productions have since popped-up around the globe, including a second US tour company, sit-downs in both Los Angeles and San Francisco, and UK/Ireland tours. As of April 11, 2023, the original New York company has become the fourth-longest running musical in Broadway history, surpassing the former powerhouse shows such as Cats, per the Ticker. The circulation reports that the show has been seen by 65 million audience members world-wide and the show has a global gross of $5 billion.

While Wicked is indeed a prequel to The Wizard of Oz, just how closely it relates to the canon of MGM's greatest musical is a much more nuanced conversation that even the most devoted of Wicked fans may not realize. To answer the question "Is Wicked (the stage show) an exact prequel to the Judy Garland film?" one has to look closely at Wicked's plot details, specifically in its second act.

'Wicked's Marketing Was a Bit Misleading

Most of Wicked's early marketing sold the show as a direct prequel to the 1939 film. In the trailer for the show's First National U.S. Tour, director Joe Mantello said: "It's as if, you know, you're seeing the scene in the film, but the camera just goes like that and says 'But this is what was happening over here.'" So it was no surprise that most audiences came to the show viewing it as such. But the nature of Wicked's canonical line-up with the '39 film is more complex than that.

Like most Broadway musicals, Wicked is presented in two acts, with the first half taking place entirely before Dorothy arrives in Oz. Over the course of the roughly 1 hr 30 min Act One of the show, Elphaba and Glinda meet at Shiz University and are forced to become roommates. Though disdainful of each other initially, the enemies become unlikely friends. There's very little that occurs in the half that would differentiate Wicked's story from that of The Wizard of Oz, except for a small plot point with Elphaba's sister, Nessarose.

When Elphaba and Nessarose arrive at Shiz, their father gifts Nessarose a pair of silver shoes. One of the most famous changes the 1939 film made from L. Frank Baum's original novel was switching the silver shoes to the famous ruby slippers. In theory, this should suggest that Wicked is actually a prequel to Baum's book. However, Elphaba is more closely modeled in appearance after the '39 picture. The slippers, however, are key to much of the continuity as the story continues.

'Wicked' Has an Intense Fight Scene Between Glinda and Elphaba

The first act of Wicked ends with Elphaba fulfilling her destiny and becoming the Wicked Witch of the West, though the show continues to reveal that her villain status is not quite what The Wizard of Oz would have audiences believe. Some time has passed, and Nessarose has become the Wicked Witch of the East. In an effort to free her from her wheelchair, Elphaba casts a spell to help her sister walk. The silver shoes turn into ruby slippers, but further continuity connections come into play when Dorothy arrives in Oz.

Shortly after the twister drops Dorothy in Munchkinland in the 1939 film, she meets Glinda (Billie Burke) and the Wicked Witch (Margaret Hamilton). After the confrontation, both witches leave and Dorothy famously begins her journey down the Yellow Brick Road. However, in Wicked, the scene opens just after Dorothy has headed off for the Emerald City. Glinda is still there, calling off, telling Dorothy to "just take that one road the whole time." Elphaba confronts Glinda about giving away Nessarose's shoes, and the two end up in a brawl. The scene has become a favorite of theater goers, and is destined to become one of the best screen fights when Wicked reaches cinemas later this year. While iconic, it couldn't possibly take place while following the events of the movie.

'Wicked' Isn't Really a 'Wizard of Oz' Prequel

Wicked reaches its climax near the ending of Wizard of Oz, though there are a few key story differences. Around the time Elphaba takes Dorothy prisoner, the Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion rally a group of witch hunters to take Elphaba down. Wizard of Oz audiences will remember that, despite possessing the disdain of her guards, the Tin Man, Scarecrow, and the Lion were alone in their efforts to save their friend from the Wicked Witch.

Wicked later stages Elphaba's bucket of water demise by pulling a scrim across the stage. The sequence (performed through shadows) shows Elphaba fighting off the witch hunters, ultimately defeated by Dorothy using the bucket of water as a weapon. The key differences in the scene finally make the relationship between the musical and the film clear: In the picture, Dorothy and her friends (witch hunter free) win the fight by a matter of luck. After the witch sets the Scarecrow on fire, Dorothy uses a bucket of water to put it out, accidentally melting the witch. The way the show portrays the events is drastically different. So, while Wicked may be filled with nostalgia for MGM's biggest production, it isn't at all a prequel, but rather its own take on the classic story. Despite not living up to its marketing, the approach is what makes the musical great in its own right.

'Wicked's Differences Make for Its Best Scenes

While Wicked may not work as a perfect prequel, the show as a whole owes many of its great moments to its deviations. The aforementioned fight scene couldn't have happened, and neither could one of the musical's best songs, "For Good." The song, which takes place just before the battle with the witch hunters, brings Elphaba and Glinda together for the final time. The two set aside their differences in a beautiful ballad that serves as a heart-wrenching goodbye. Considering the Witch spends this time in The Wizard of Oz chasing Dorothy through her castle, audiences wouldn't get the satisfying and heart-felt moment had the show tried to line up perfectly with the film.

Despite what marketing would have audiences believe, Wicked is not exactly a prequel to 1939's The Wizard of Oz. It is, instead, its own take on the Oz lore, filled with nostalgia for the beloved film. Thanks to the foresight of the musical's creators, the show is able to deliver some of its most heartfelt and beautiful moments when it deviates from the previously crafted story. Indeed, these differences help make Wicked an enduring classic in its own right, one that has changed its audiences for good.

Wicked is in theaters November 27, 2024.