Michelle Yeoh has a great line reading in Wicked, when she finally declares the name every viewer has known since they first watched The Wizard of Oz or read L. Frank Baum’s original book. “This distortion. This repulsion. This wicked witch," Yeoh's Madame Morrible declares in a message heard across Oz. It's nothing but a lie, and the camera takes in the betrayed, sad face of the young woman who is branded with the title. Wicked and Cynthia Erivo’s sympathetic performance changes the story behind the origins of the green villainess — but sometimes it’s good to be evil. Instead of being misunderstood, the Wicked Witch of the West in the 1939 classic was someone to be feared. Changes from the book and Margaret Hamilton’s performance are major reasons why the land of Oz didn’t feel safe, either in the skies or along the Yellow Brick Road.

MGM Put In Big Changes for the Wicked Witch of the West

“I’ll get you, my pretty, and your little dog too!” A little under two minutes after showing up in a plume of smoke, the Wicked Witch says her famous line and the rest is history. Dorothy (Judy Garland) is terrified, as are the young viewers watching. On the American Film Institute’s list of heroes and villains, the Wicked Witch is ranked #4 in the evildoers section, right after Darth Vader at #3. Part of her lasting impact across so many decades comes down to her iconic appearance. The pointy hat, black dress, green skin, and broomstick create memorable imagery that has since become ingrained in how witches are depicted in pop culture. But if anyone opened the pages of Baum’s 1900 children's novel, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, they would find a very different Witch.

Despite how important Miss Gulch’s intention to kill Toto is in the film, the book is absent of the cruel woman, and in Baum’s novel, the Wicked Witch of the West is neither green nor has two eyes. The author wrote about a crone who had one eye “—that was as powerful as a telescope, and could see everywhere.” Instead of a single eyeball for Hamilton, the film gives the Witch a crystal ball to spy on her prey. The book version also has her order attacks on Dorothy, first by wolves, then by wild crows, and only after stinging bees don’t work does the Witch beckon winged monkeys to capture the farm girl.

For several days, Dorothy and the Lion are enslaved at the Witch’s castle, where Dorothy performs manual labor under the threat of being hit by the Witch’s old umbrella she keeps close at hand, rather than a broomstick. When Toto bites the Witch’s leg in defense, possibly being the inspiration behind having Miss Gulch getting nipped off-screen, the book states that she “—did not bleed where she was bitten, for she was so wicked that the blood in her had dried up many years before.” When book-Dorothy finally picks up the water bucket, it’s a more savage act on the page. The girl still doesn’t know about the Witch’s aquaphobia, but she tosses the water on the Witch out of anger, then proceeds to splash more water to get rid of the melted puddle left on the floor. The Witch isn't in the book for long, one of the many changes in the MGM production that created an iconic movie villain.

‘The Wizard of Oz’ Created One of the Best Movie Villains

Originally, the Witch was designed to be glamorous, inspired by the Evil Queen from Disney's Snow White. According to the documentary, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz: The Making of a Movie Classic, the first choice as Oz’s archenemy wasn’t Margaret Hamilton. Oscar-winner Gale Sondergaard was the front-runner, who did test footage in an elegant black sequin wardrobe; when the result didn’t work, Margaret Hamilton was cast. Although green is primarily the color associated with the villain she brought to life, there is another that helps establish the danger she represents, making such breathtaking use of Technicolor that it's often mistaken as the first color film. There is an angry shade of red in the smoke the Witch appears out of, the poppy potion she conjures, or the sand of her menacing hourglass.

The green and red colors put together with the striking witch design (and that score that signals her presence), are powerful because of its actress. Margaret Hamilton’s performance is what truly elevates it to a diabolical level. Her scenes as the Wicked Witch are her best work, far exceeding that of her Kansas counterpart, Miss Gulch, or the other roles the character actress took on in her extensive career; an impressive feat when taking into account how little screen time she has as the Witch — about twelve minutes. Hamilton doesn't just play the part, she disappears into it. Unlike the uptight and rigid Miss Gulch, the Witch is as hunched over as the bristles of her broomstick, she's expressive with her clawed hands, and her shrill cackle and voice clash with the gentler, quieter tones of Dorothy.

Hamilton’s role was so effective that she took extra steps to help kids understand her role was simply make-believe. But the Wicked Witch’s glee at tormenting the folks of Oz leaves no doubt as to why she gave nightmares to so many children throughout the years. The Wizard of Oz needed Margaret Hamilton’s frightening performance as much as it did the rich Technicolor imagery and Judy Garland's innocent heroine to become the unforgettable classic it has become.

