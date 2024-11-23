The Land of Oz is ruled by some powerful witches. Dorothy Gale and her dog Toto brought cheer and a sense of adventure to The Wizard of Oz, but the land’s four iconic witches serve as the spiritual backbone of L. Frank Baum’s emerald-painted universe. True to the nature of sorceresses, the four witches of Oz are powerful beings who rule different areas of the land.

The Good Witches use their magic wisely to protect the land's inhabitants. In contrast, the Wicked Witches insist on using their abilities for power-hungry ambitions. Whether it’s in the original novel, stage adaptations, or on-screen productions, the witches have gone through different reiterations from time to time. Without further ado, here’s every witch in The Wizard of Oz universe, explained.

4 Wicked Witch of the West

Most Famously Played by Margaret Hamilton

The Wicked Witch of the West is the main antagonist of The Wizard of Oz and is best known for being the tyrannical ruler of Winkie Country, situated within the western areas of Oz. Spine-tinglingly evil, the Witch of the West made a name for herself thanks to her huge disdain for Dorothy Gale and her ragtag crew of unlikely heroes. The witch of the West is obsessed with stealing Dorothy’s magical ruby slippers, believing they have the power to rule Oz and its Winkies. Unfortunately, the witch meets her demise when she is gruesomely liquidated into absolute nothingness, leaving Winkie Country in the hands of its successor, Tin Woodman.

One of cinema’s most memorable versions of the Wicked Witch of the West is by none other than Margaret Hamilton in the 1939 adaptation of The Wizard of Oz. Popularizing the emerald green skin, fingernails resembling long claws, and her all-black witchy attire, Hamilton’s portrayal became the stuff of children’s (and adults') nightmares thanks to her sheer villainy. In the 1939 classic, the Wicked Witch makes her first appearance upon learning of her sister’s death, the Wicked Witch of the East. It just so happens that her sister was killed by Dorothy’s farmhouse, which was transported by the tornado that teleported the poor young girl to Oz. If that’s not enough, the ruby shoes, originally belonging to the Wicked Witch of the East, were taken by Dorothy, making the Kansas girl the witch's target.

Over the decades, the Wicked Witch of the West has been popularized in future adaptations. The Wiz, a funkier musical African American take on The Wizard of Oz, portrays the witch as Evillene, the merciless owner of an underground sweatshop where she houses exhausted slaves who work nonstop and never see the light of day. Most recently, the baton was passed to Cynthia Erivo, who plays Wicked’s version of the witch, Elphaba Thropp. Although she shares the same green complexion, the meek Elphaba is far from sinister. True, she’s self-assured and doesn’t care what anybody says about her. She’s got a lot to learn about her magical abilities, which prove to be far more powerful to contain within the halls of Shiz University.

3 Wicked Witch of the East

Has Never Appeared in a Major Movie or Show

Image via Loew's, Inc.

The Wicked Witch of the East rarely makes an appearance, but she plays a role that’s just as important as the other witches. As the sister to the Wicked Witch of the West, the Witch of the East is the original owner of the magical silver shoes, better known as Dorothy’s ruby slippers. Thanks to the mysterious powers radiating from her silver shoes, the Witch of the East manages to conquer the eastern quadrant of Oz, specifically Munchkin Country. Just like her power-hungry sister, the Witch of the East holds no qualms about enslaving the Munchkins. Legend has it, that the witch is much more powerful than the Good Witch of the North, but she is nothing compared to Glinda, the Good Witch of the South.

In the 1939 The Wizard of Oz, the Wicked Witch of the East first makes an appearance through the transformation of Dorothy’s mean-spirited Kansas landowner, Almira Gulch (Margaret Hamilton). As Dorothy is teleported to Oz, Almira morphs into the Wicked Witch of the East, mirroring Almira’s hideousness and cruel heart. However, the witch doesn’t stay too long in the film. As Dorothy’s house drops out from the sky in what is arguably the movie’s most famous scene, the Witch of the East is crushed to death and instantly killed. The following scene only shows the witch’s feet sticking out from under the rubble of the house, with her ruby slippers intact and later on worn by Dorothy.

The Wicked Witch of the East has also appeared in future adaptations, such as the Broadway musical of The Wiz. She takes on the name Evamene, and just like the original character, she rules over the native Munchkins with her mighty yet fierce fist. In Gregory Maguire’s novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, it is Elphaba’s younger, paraplegic sister, Nessarose Thropp, who becomes the Wicked Witch of the East. The enchanted ruby slippers become important to Nessarose as they give her the ability to walk without relying on any support.

2 Good Witch of the South

Most Famously Played by Billy Burke

Image via Universal

Traditionally known as the Good Witch of the South, fans of The Wizard of Oz lore are more familiar with her other name: Glinda the Good. Beautiful, kind, and radiating nothing but sweet sunshine from the inside, inhabitants of the Quadling Country, a.k.a. Oz’s Southern Quadrant look up to her as their all-knowing sorceress and compassionate savior. Her powers are just as incredible as her ethereal beauty; as one of the most powerful witches in the land, she has saved not just her piece of the country, but the entire land, from serious threats, sensing quite anything that could be a possible threat to Oz.

In the 1939 The Wizard of Oz, Billie Burke brings Glinda to life with her massive shining crown and her fluffy gown. The scene that cements Glinda into the very fabric of cinema history and pop culture is when she makes her appearance in a strikingly pink bubble. However, there are differences between the original novel and the film adaptation. One striking difference is the color of her dress - the novel describes Glinda as wearing a white gown instead of the pink one the audience see in the film.

The Good Witch of the South makes an appearance in the ABC series Once Upon a Time. Making her debut in Season 3, Episode 19, guest star Sunny Mabrey portrays Glinda, the witch responsible for the guardian of the Book of Records, which keeps track of the prophecy where a sorceress supposedly arrives in Oz via a cyclone to join the sisterhood of witches. Recently, Ariana Grande stars as Glinda in Wicked. As a promising student at Shiz University, Glinda is a bubbly, popular girl who becomes an instant favorite with the student body. When she is assigned to the same dorm as Elphaba, Glinda is repulsed by her roommate. However, Glinda’s chance encounter with Elphaba becomes a crucial milestone that will shape the naive Glinda into the commanding Good Witch that she’ll grow up to be.

1 Good Witch of the North

