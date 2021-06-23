Devolver Digital has released a trailer for their upcoming online cooperative sandbox survival game, Wizard with a Gun, releasing in 2022 for Nintendo Switch and PC. The trailer shows a gorgeous animated sequence, followed by gameplay footage from the game. Players will embark on a magical wilderness that is full of dangerous creatures and deep mysteries. Players can craft, collect and customize their players through the journey, all while choosing to embark on their journey alone or invite friends in exciting cooperative play.

Players will have various magical weapon customization options to choose from, and can craft unique enchanted ammunition for their arsenal of guns. Combine resources for stimulating effects that alter the shot, blast radius, bullet trail, and even the status of the enemy in your crosshairs. Players can also customize their Wizards to create a dazzling wardrobe, from robes and hats to armor and accessories.

Image via Devolver Digital

Along with the many customizable options, Wizard with a Gun will also feature randomly generated biomes, where players can uncover new sections of the world filled with various terrains and settings, all loosely floating together through space and time after the world was fractured. The game will offer both solo and co-op options, as players will be allowed to formulate different spells, create robust arrangements, and ultimately do everything they can to protect the universe from unpredictable and powerful magic.

For fans of sandbox survival games, Wizard with a Gun is sure to please in more ways than one. Wizard with a Gun will be released sometime in 2022 for Nintendo Switch and PC. Check out the trailer for Wizard with a Gun below.

