The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort is about to get a whole lot scarier, as the Death Eaters will be making an appearance in the Diagon Alley area for the very first time. On selected dates, from September 1 through November 4, guests will be able to encounter Lord Voldemort's (Ralph Fiennes) evil army as they make their way across the park, bringing them face to face with the wizards that terrorized two generations of magical people. Alongside the mysterious characters, new merchandise related to the Death Eaters will be available in the Diagon Alley too, making the arrival of the villains more immersive for those who dare to approach them.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter opened its doors in 2010, with Orlando being the first city to host the thematic area. Long-time fans of the franchise could visit Hogwarts for the first time, as well as riding new attractions featuring performances from Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson in footage that was recorded specifically for the park. Later, the Harry Potter attraction expanded to another theme park at the Orlando resort, with the Hogwarts express offering constant trips between the two. The arrival of the Death Eaters to Diagon Alley just marks the next step in the area's evolution, as guests get ready to experience Halloween in Hogwarts.

The eight Harry Potter movies were some of the highest grossing blockbusters from the 2000's, as the world fell in love with the story of the boy who survived a terrible attack at the hands of the most powerful dark wizard in history. The final installment, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, set a box office record for Warner Bros. becoming the fast movie by the studio to reach $1 billion; that record lasted for more than decade, only to be broken by Barbie this summer. While the legacy of the franchise has been tainted by hateful comments from its creator, fans from all over the planet still like to demonstrate their passionate love for the characters.

A Portkey to Television

After the main series of films came to an end, Warner Bros. knew that they couldn't let the magic fade away, prompting them to immediately start planning the future of the franchise. While they tried to explore a different era of the Wizarding World through the Fantastic Beasts films, audiences didn't show the same love that was present for the main saga, and after a couple of box office disappointments, Newt Scamander's (Eddie Redmayne) story couldn't play out the way it was intended to. However, it was recently announced that Harry Potter's story would be rebooted as a television series on Max, with development on the project resuming after the dual strike concludes. This means fans can look forward to more Death Eaters when the show arrives, after they plague Diagon Alley at the Universal Orlando Resort from September 1 through November 4.

