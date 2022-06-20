JK Rowling hasn't delivered many new wizarding stories since Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows was published in 2007. When she has, like the Cursed Child play and the script for Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, the results have been mixed. This is unfortunate, since the rich lore of the wizarding world includes many fascinating storylines that could work well on screen.

The problem with The Cursed Child was that it stepped on the toes of the main series, while Fantastic Beasts was disappointing because it strayed too far from everything that made Hogwarts so engrossing. In an ideal world, we'd get fresh stories that don't try to compete with Harry Potter, but still deliver the best that Rowling's universe has to offer.

The Hogwarts Founders

The story of the great witches and wizards who founded Hogwarts could make for some great entertainment. Godric Gryffindor, Rowena Ravenclaw, Helga Hufflepuff and Salazar Slytherin are said to have been the most brilliant sorcerers of their age. It could be fascinating to learn more about their personalities, and.the ancient wizarding world generally. There were certainly plenty of threats for them to deal with: Muggle witch hunters, wild magical beasts, dark wizards.

There was conflict between the founders too, of course. Slytherin notoriously believed that only pure-bloods should study magic. He constructed the Chamber of Secrets and commanded the basilisk that resided within it. Perhaps we'd get to see some magical duels between Slytherin and Gryffindor. This era of the wizarding world is fertile ground for new stories.

The Young Marauders

The Harry Potter movies devoted criminally little screen time to the school days of James Potter, Sirius Black, Remus Lupin and Peter Pettigrew. A series about the young Marauders could make for an engrossing, madcap story, replete with shape-shifting, rule-breaking, map-making and, of course, werewolves.

Under the fantasy premise, Harry Potter is really a boarding school series. The series is often at its best when it's simply following the everyday interactions of friends at Hogwarts. A Marauders series would be able to deliver this in spades. Not to mention, it would shine more light on the complicated love triangle between James, Lilly and the young Snape, one of the series' most important subplots.

Other Wizarding Schools

In addition to Hogwarts, there are seven wizarding schools around the world: Ilvermorny in the USA, Beauxbatons in France, Durmstrang in Northern Europe, Castelobruxo in Brazil, Mahoutokoro in Japan, Uagadou in Uganda and Koldovstoretz in Russia. We got a look at Beauxbatons and Durmstrang in Goblet of Fire, and Ilvermorny in Fantastic Beasts, but these settings have a lot of untapped potential for new stories.

Many fans would be excited to see their countries and cultures given the magical treatment. The myths and legends of these countries are bursting with magical creatures and objects. The spin-off potential is endless.

Arthur Weasley's Job

Between the Wizarding Wars, Arthur Weasley worked for the Ministry of Magic in the Misuse of Muggle Artefacts Office. His job had him dealing with bewitched Muggle objects, like the regurgitating toilet from Order of the Phoenix. A show about Arthur's whacky exploits could make for an excellent comedy, and a great satire of our own world.

Arthur is one of the series' most wholesome characters. His love for all things Muggle is infectious. He also has no small amount of the Weasleys' rule-breaking spirit. He famously kept a secret collection of Muggle invetions, and he even repurposed a Muggle car so that it could fly.

The Tales of Beedle the Bard

One of the highlights of the first Deathly Hallows film was the animated sequence depicting The Tale of the Three Brothers. But The Tales of Beedle the Bard includes more stories that should be adapted for the screen. Ideally, each of the short stories from the book could be given the gorgeous, illustrated animation from the movie.

There's the 'The Fountain of Fortune Fair', about a fountain that will solve a person's problems and the three witches who pursue it for different reasons. 'The Warlock's Hairy Heart' is also excellent; a Romeo and Juliet-esque story about a wizard who removes his own heart so that he will never fall in love, but then meets an enchanting young woman, with devastating consequences. The book is like an even more fantastical version of the Canterbury Tales.

Charlie Weasley The Dragon Tamer

According to the books, the second-oldest Weasley child moved to Romania after graduation to work with dragons. He only makes a limited appearance in the main series: Charlie sends his friends to collect Norbert the baby dragon in Sorcerer's Stone, and he brings the dragons to Hogwarts for the Triwizard Tournament in Goblet of Fire, then shows up again in Deathly Hallows for the Battle of Hogwarts.

A film or series about Charlie's dangerous job as a dragon tamer and trainer could be very entertaining. Not to mention, the books claim that Charlie was also a talented Quidditch player and magical duelist. This means he could be even be a kind of action hero who risks his life to capture dragons and bring them safely to the sanctuary: Steve Irwin meets Game of Thrones.

Quidditch Through The Ages

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them is actually only one of two wizarding world textbooks JK Rowling published for charity. The other is Quidditch Through the Ages, a history of the sport and its greatest stars. Rowling and David Yates spun Fantastic Beasts into a narrative, so in theory they could do something similar for Quidditch Through the Ages.

Perhaps it could become a new story about a rising Quidditch star, or some great rivalry between talented players, like a fantasy version of Rush. Quidditch is so beloved that a subsection of fans has created a real-world version of the sport, which sadly does not live up the original. A high octane Quidditch show may be just what fans need.

Hagrid's Travels

During Order of the Phoenix, we learn that Dumbledore sent Hagrid on a mission to meet with the giants to try and win them over to the Order's side. A movie or series about Hagrid's adventures would be fun to see. There are few things Potterheads enjoy more than seeing Hagrid interact with magical creatures. Not to mention, it could be thrilling to watch Hagrid being pursued by Death Eaters and maneuvering out of dangerous situations.

On top of that, we know that Hagrid was accompanied on this journey by Olympe Maxime, the half-giant headmistress of Beauxbatons. The love affair between the two of them was sweet and hilarious. Picture it: a rom-com adventure show starring the pair and some fantastic beasts.

Young Voldemort

The childhood of Tom Riddle would make for a fascinating character study. The books and films already gave us a peek inside his bleak origins, but there's so much more to be explored: Voldemort's opening of the Chamber of Secrets, discovering the Room of Requirement, his murder of his father, the creation of his first Horcruxes, his stint at Borgin and Burkes, the beginning of the Death Eaters.

It might be a little much to focus exclusively on such a loathsome character, so a screen adaptation could also follow other characters from that time, like Hagrid, McGonagall and Dumbledore. (Many fans have been yearning for a story about young McGonagall, in particular.)

Regulus Black

Regulus Black was the brother of Sirius, and a devoted Death Eater - that is, until he turned against Voldemort and stole his locket Horcrux. It would be great to learn more about this complex, tragic character, and also to see more of the First Wizarding War. Through Regulus, the audience could also get a peak inside the inner workings of the Death Eaters.

Harry Potter features many flawed characters whose acts of bravery contribute to the triumph of good over evil. Snape is the best example of this, but Regulus fits the description too. He's little more than a footnote in the main series, but this antihero deserves a story all his own.

