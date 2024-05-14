The Big Picture Wizards Beyond Waverly Place will bring back the iconic Russo family & introduce new characters to the magical universe.

Selena Gomez will only make a guest appearance in the first episode of the new series, focusing on Justin's role with a young wizard.

The continuation of Wizards of Waverly Place will explore the challenges of controlling magic & the Russo family's magical legacy.

Ever since it was announced that Disney is developing a continuation of Wizards of Waverly Place, fans have been eager to find out more about the upcoming project. During today's Disney Upfront in New York City, Selena Gomez revealed that the new story will be called Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, and it's scheduled to debut on both Disney+ and Disney Channel later this year. The continuation is ready to introduce new characters to this universe, as the Russo family continues to struggle with their magical abilities years after the events of the original series.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place will follow Justin Russo (David Henrie) as one of the lead characters, as he tries to assist a young wizard with guidance regarding what to do with her powers. The stakes for the series will be high, considering how training Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown) might be the key to securing the future of the magical community. At the same time, Justin will have to raise his own children, Giada (Mimi Gianopulos), Roman (Alkaio Thiele) and Milo (Max Matenko). Learning how to properly control magic hasn't always been easy for Justin, which is why he's the perfect candidate to assist Billie with her training.

Disney deciding to head back to the story of Wizards of Waverly Place meant that the world awaited for the return of Alex Russo (Selena Gomez), and while the Only Murders in the Building star will serve as a producer for Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, the character will only appear as a guest role in the first episode of the season. Gomez will reprise her role of Mabel Mora in the upcoming fourth season of Only Murders in the Building, as the team has to take on yet another violent case with a killer on the loose.

What Was 'Wizards of Waverly Place' About?

Premiering almost two decades ago, Wizards of Waverly Place told the story of how Justin, Alex and Max Russo (Jake T. Austin) competed against one another to see who would be the wizard of the family. The rules of the magical community dictated that only one sibling could keep their powers once they reached adulthood, meaning that two of them would have to let go of the possibility of using magic. Wizards of Waverly Place ran for four seasons, and it even featured the debut of a couple of movies. Now, it's time for the Russo family to return in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

You can check out the new images from Wizards Beyond Waverly Place above, before the series premieres on Disney+ and Disney Channel later this year.