Millennials are in for a blast from the past, as Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, the sequel series to Wizards of Waverly Place, is finally premiering this week. Starring David Henrie reprising his role as Justin Russo, as well as the occasional appearance from Selena Gomez as Alex Russo, the Disney+ series picks up nearly 12 years after we last saw these characters and now, with Justin leading a family of his own, things naturally go awry (as they usually do when Alex is involved).

When Wizards Beyond Waverly Place begins, Justin has raised his family without any knowledge of the magical or mystical world. As the series opens with Justin's younger son scaring his older brother, the characters insist, in a way that feels a little too on the nose, that monsters and the like aren't real. It's also Justin's 34th birthday, and while he's occupied trying to maintain his average normal life in the process, his big sister Alex shows up with a surprise in the form of Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown), a new wizard-in-training.

'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' Embraces Nostalgia in All the Right Places

Image via Disney+

Alex's arrival also brings along some interesting reveals about what's happened to the Russo siblings since we last saw them. Alex is on the Tribunal in the Wizard World, which results in an explanation about why Justin has completely renounced all references to magic in his own life. (The series also, hilariously, unveils the fact that Max (Jake T. Austin), their younger brother, has become something of a sub-sandwich shop billionaire.) When Justin's sons Roman (Alkaio Thiele) and Milo (Max Matenko) eventually find out the truth about magic, it's up to Billie to stop the mess she's made.

Why has Alex brought Billie to Justin? As the trailer reveals, it's because every wizard tutor has given up on her and Justin is her last hope. Billie is stubborn, defiant, and careless — in other words, she's a lot like Alex was when she was younger, hence Alex's interest in finding Billie the right tutor. That said, there are a few confusing pieces in Wizard Beyond Waverly Place's premiere that lead to the question of whether some story details might have been changed regarding Billie's overall role in the series.

'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' Might Be Missing Out Without Selena Gomez

Image via Disney+

With Gomez only having a guest-starring role in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, will a lack of her hurt the show? That remains to be seen, although the chemistry between Henrie and Gomez seamlessly picks up where the original series left off. However, the premiere relies heavily on the similarities between Billie and Alex — to the point where it's hard not to wonder if Billie was initially intended to be Alex's daughter. The series' choice to bring in a third party that doesn't have a strong connection to the existing Russo family seems odd, and the success of many a sequel series lives or dies on how much they lean into the nostalgia factor.

Right now, the only face carrying over from the original series is Justin, and that's a lot of expectation to put on one character. That said, the introduction of more new characters does allow room for newcomers to tune in and enjoy, even if they've never watched the original Wizards of Waverly Place. The sequel's lean-in to nostalgia is more of an overall feeling or vibe, rather than relying too heavily on Easter eggs or constant references that can only be understood by a specific viewer. That said, will Gomez's absence be felt in subsequent episodes? It all depends on how Billie is portrayed throughout the rest of the series.

If Billie had briefly been considered as Alex's daughter, that kind of plot addition would have also demanded a heavier presence from Gomez — and, between her music, her beauty empire, and her role as Mabel in the highly successful Only Murders in the Building, a bigger part may have just been something she couldn't commit to. Still, it's difficult not to question whether a bigger connection between Billie and Alex may have been something the writers thought about, then pivoted away from. As the trailer hints, the fate of the world is on Billie's shoulders, so she's still going to play an important role in the show, and, based on the premiere alone, it already seems that Brown is more than up to the task.

'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' Relies Too Heavily On One Tired Trope

If you watched the original series, you definitely remember the drama that stemmed from Alex keeping her big secret from her best friend, Harper (Jennifer Stone). Maintaining a secret like that is an incredibly easy way to play up drama from a narrative standpoint. While it's understandable, to a degree, why Justin would keep magic a secret from his children, it's less easy to understand why he wouldn't be honest with his wife, Giada (Mimi Gianopulos). She'll likely find out, at least based on what the trailer implies, but at the start, Justin's family is frustratingly in the dark. A storyline like this might go over younger heads, but from an older viewing perspective, one spouse lying to the other about their background does create worry and apprehension about a potential rift in their relationship (as in, lots of sleeping on the couch in the lair for Justin).

All that aside, Justin's relationship with his family is easy to root for, and even though he can be tightly wound, he's still a good father and husband. Think Danny Tanner (Bob Saget) from Full House in terms of the kind of parent and partner he is. As Henrie's character struggles with his past, while tightly holding onto the life he's built with his wife and sons, he's pushed towards a future with magic in it once again. However, it would be better, this time around, if Wizards Beyond Waverly Place found a way to change the lore and ditch the "only one wizard each family generation can keep their magic" conceit. What if his two sons are introduced into this world, and then they find out only one of them will get to keep their magic one day? Talk about heartbreaking. A cheesy deus ex machina to avoid falling into that predictable trope would be a better move over the sequel show embracing the same tired plotline.

Overall, fans are in for a solid ride in this reintroduction to the world first brought to us by Wizards of Waverly Place. This Russo family is perfect for a new generation of aspiring wizards, as the sequel series offers just the right blend of nostalgia and new. Only time will tell if Gomez's absence beyond the first episode will truly hurt the show, but Wizards Beyond Waverly Place's performances give it a fighting chance for success so far.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place streams on Disney+ beginning October 29.

7 10 Wizards Beyond Waverly Place David Henrie and Selena Gomez reunite in Disney+'s Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, a sequel series that's off to a promising start. Pros The nostalgia is balanced well without feeling forced.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place makes a seamless return to its original world.

The show holds promise for a new generation. Cons It almost seems like the show wanted to go in a certain direction with Billie's character, then pivoted.

Justin keeping the magical secret from his family is such a tired trope.

Hopefully, as the season goes on, it builds to bigger stakes.

Release Date October 29, 2024 Cast David Henrie , Janice LeAnn Brown , Alkaio Thiele , Max Matenko , Taylor Cora , Mimi Gianopulos , Selena Gomez Main Genre Fantasy Seasons 1

