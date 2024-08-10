The Big Picture A first look at the series Wizards Beyond Waverly Place which follows adult Justin Russo mentoring a new wizard while balancing everyday life.

David Henrie reprises his role as Justin Russo, Selena Gomez will guest star in the pilot.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place is set to premiere on Disney Channel and Disney+ this year.

Grab your wands and maybe even a sub sandwich or two. We're getting our first look at the sequel series Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. Revealed today during the Disney Channel premiere of Descendants: The Rise of Red, the first-look shows not only sneak peeks at the upcoming series but behind-the-scene moments from cast new and old.

The synopsis for Wizards Beyond Waverly Place says the show will follow a now adult Justin Russo (David Henrie), who has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, Giada, Roman and Milo. When Justin’s sister Alex (Selena Gomez) brings Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown) to his home seeking help, Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities — and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World.

David Henrie is Educating the Next Generation of Wizards in 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place'

The sneak peek sees Gomez and Henrie reminiscing on the set and sharing just how much things will change in the new series. The original series, Wizards of Waverly Place, followed a family of Wizards, the Russo's, with David DeLuise, as the Russo family patriarch, Jerry Russo, educating his three young children on the ways of the Wizard world. DeLuise is also set to reprise his role as a guest star in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. The original series also starred Maria Canals-Barrera, Jennifer Stone, and Jake T. Austin. From the sneak peek and series description, it seems as though Justin will now take on Jerry's role of educator to young wizards. His children didn't seem to have any knowledge of the world of magic until Billie literally came crashing into their lives.

The end of the original Wizards of Waverly Place saw both Alex and Justin become full wizards, even though every family is only supposed to have one 'family wizard' per generation, but now it seems as though Justin gave that up anyway to live a normal life with his family. He will now have to take on a similar role as his father did, balancing a non-magical exterior life and an extraordinary wizard life, while keeping his children and Billie out of trouble, both mortal and magical.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place will premiere on Disney Channel and Disney+ later this year. You can rewatch the original series, Wizards of Waverly Place on Disney+.

Wizards of Waverly Place Release Date October 12, 2007 Cast Selena Gomez , David Henrie , Jake T. Austin , Jennifer Stone , David DeLuise , Maria Canals-Barrera Main Genre children Seasons 4

Watch on Disney+