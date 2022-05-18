A24 has quickly become one of the must-see film studios as they have released some of the most unique genre films of the last few years. Now it has been announced that A24 is reteaming with Plan B for their next film Wizards!. The film is being written and directed by acclaimed Australian filmmaker David Michôd. The screenplay is based on a story by Michôd and Joel Edgerton. Pete Davidson, Franz Rogowski, Naomi Scott and Sean Harris are set to star in the film.

The plot of the film follows Davidson and Rogowski who “play two hapless pothead beach-bar operators who run into trouble when they stumble across stolen loot that they really should have just left alone.” Wizards! is being produced by Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner of Plan B with Liz Watts. This will be the fourth collaboration between A24 and Plan B after their Best Picture winner Moonlight, Best Picture nominee Minari, and the critically acclaimed The Last Black Man in San Francisco.

This is also the third collaboration between Plan B and Michôd. They previously worked together on War Machine and The King. A24 will be handling the global release for the film, and it will be filmed in Queensland, Australia. Wizards! will also receive AUD$3.6 million of support from the Morrison Government's Location Incentive program and the Queensland Government through Screen Queensland's Production Attraction Strategy.

Overall, like many A24 productions, this sounds like a very interesting film based on the cast and director alone. Davidson has been killing it on Saturday Night Live, and he will soon be seen in one of A24's next films Bodies Bodies Bodies, which is a horror comedy. Davidson's other notable credits include King of Staten Island, The Suicide Squad, Set It Up, and The Dirt. Scott who has had quite a career in the last half-decade. The actress is currently starring in the series Anatomy of a Scandal for Netflix, but she has also starred in big blockbuster films like Aladdin, Charlie’s Angels, and the extremely underrated Power Rangers. To top it off, Michôd is a very underrated director and his Netflix film The King is an overlooked gem that should have gotten more awards recognition in 2019.

When you combine that with such a fun premise, Wizards! appears to be another A24 film to keep an eye out for. A24 has had a stellar 2022 so far with its slasher masterpiece X, which is coming out on Blu-ray next week, and its psychological horror film Men receiving critical praise across the board. Films like Wizards! are ensuring moviegoers that A24 is not slowing down anytime soon. Hopefully, more news on the project is right around the corner.

There is currently no release date for Wizards!

