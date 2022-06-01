A24 and Plan B announced in May that they would be once again teaming up for their next film, Wizards! with Pete Davidson and Franz Rogowski slated to be in the starring roles. Today, it was announced that Orlando Bloom will be the newest cast member joining the upcoming project. Details of Bloom's character weren't shared, but what we do know is the film will follow Davidson and Rogowski, who play a pair of pothead beach-bar operators. The two stumble across some stolen goods that bring the two hapless stoners a lot of trouble that could have been avoided if they had just left it alone.

Wizards! is set to be filmed in Queensland, Australia, with the support from the Federal Government's Location Incentive program and the Queensland Government via Screen Queensland's Production Attraction Strategy in the form of AUD$3.6 million. This film marks the fourth time that A24 and Plan B will be collaborating, their previous work together including Best Picture winner Moonlight, Best Picture nominee Minari, and the critically acclaimed The Last Black Man in San Francisco.

Bloom is known for starring in two of the biggest film franchises of all time, as Legolas in The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit films, as well as Will Turner in the Pirates of the Caribbean series. Bloom recently received critical acclaim for starring in the 2017 independent feature film, Retaliation as well as 2020's The Outpost from director Rod Lurie, which was recognized by the National Board of Review as one of the 10 Best Independent Films of 2020. Bloom will next be seen starring in season 2 of Amazon’s Carnival Row, which he also serves as an executive producer on. Another project that Bloom is currently in production on is Ian and Eshom Nelms’ Red Right Hand, which is he is set to star in opposite Andie MacDowell.

Image Via New Line Cinema

RELATED: Pete Davidson and Naomi Scott to Star in A24 Comedy ‘Wizards!’ From David Michôd

Wizards! is written and directed by Australian writer-director David Michôd, with a screenplay based on a story by Michôd and Joel Edgerton. Michôd has previously worked with Plan B on two of his previous projects, War Machine and The King​​​​​​, and he is also the mind behind the 2010 film Animal Kingdom which was spun off into its own series of the same name on TNT, which is about to air its seventh and final season. Wizards! is being produced by Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner of Plan B with Liz Watts. In addition to Davidson, Rogowski, and now Bloom, the rest of the announced cast for the film include Naomi Scott and Sean Harris​​​​​​. A24 will handle the global release of the film.

There is currently no announced release date for Wizards! with the film currently being in pre-production.

‘The Bear’ Trailer Teases Jeremy Allen White's Sizzling New Restaurant Comedy

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Matt Villei (461 Articles Published) Matt Villei is a Senior News Writer for Collider. Having a deep appreciation for the games, films, and books that he experienced growing up, Matt wanted to learn the inner workings of how these pieces of media were made. He graduated from Hofstra University with a Film Studies degree and a Creative Writing minor with the hope of one day making a game like the ones he grew up playing. When not writing, he plays some games, watches some professional wrestling, and spends some time with his two Golden Retrievers. More From Matt Villei

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe