Wizards of Waverly Place fans, rejoice. Stars David DeLuise and David Henrie have taken to their Instagrams to reveal a cast reunion photo, containing the majority of the Russo family from the series. Both Selena Gomez and Maria Canals-Barrera also appear in the photo alongside DeLuise and Henrie. A reunion of some sort was inevitable, given the recently announced reboot starring Henrie's Justin Russo.

Notably absent from the shot are Jake T. Austin and Jennifer Stone, who portrayed the youngest Russo sibling Max and Alex's (Gomez) best friend – Harper, respectively. The shot is a clear stepping stone for the upcoming Wizards of Waverly Place reboot, of which the rest of the cast will likely participate in some capacity. Gomez, undoubtedly the most prominent among the cast in both television and music, will be making a cameo in the upcoming reboot's pilot. Disney ordered the series earlier this month.

The Wizards of Waverly Place reboot will follow Henrie's Justin, as he forms a normal family outside of magic following an incident at WizTech. A young wizard needing training soon shows up at his door, and he'll need to provide help if there's any hope of saving the Wizard World. New cast members include Janice LeAnn Brown as the young wizard Billie, as well as Alkaio Thiele (Call Me Kat) and Mimi Gianopulos (Rutherford Falls). Thiele will portray Roman Russo, Justin's oldest son.

What Was the Original 'Wizards of Waverly Place' About?

Wizards of Waverly Place premiered on Disney Channel in 2007 and follows the Russo family as they navigate using their powers alongside the living of their teenage lives. Wizards primarily follows Alex (Gomez), who undertakes training in wizardry with her siblings Justin (Henrie) and Max (Austin). As with the wide majority of Disney Channel shows, the series tackles issues of family, friendship, and adolescence against the fantastical backdrop of magic.

Wizards of Waverly Place is easily one of Disney Channel's most successful shows of all time, and a clear flagship series for the network alongside programs like Hannah Montana and The Suite Life of Zack and Cody. The show received a Primetime Emmy in 2010 for Outstanding Children's Program. Wizards of Waverly Place's finale, which aired in 2012, is the most-watched final episode of any Disney show.

All episodes of Wizards of Waverly Place are currently available to stream on Disney+. Stay tuned to Collider for all the latest on the upcoming reboot and check out the new image below:

Wizards of Waverly Place The Russo family may be an ordinary family with an average restaurant, but behind close doors, all three children must compete to be the next family wizard. Release Date October 12, 2007 Cast Selena Gomez , David Henrie , Jake T. Austin , Jennifer Stone , David DeLuise , Maria Canals-Barrera Main Genre children Seasons 4

