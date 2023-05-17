Wizards of Waverly Place was an integral part of the Disney Channel’s iconic line-up of tween sitcoms that ran in the late Aughts and early 2010s. The catchy theme song, longer plot arcs, and magical scheming made the Russo siblings’ fight over who would be allowed to keep their magical powers a must-watch from 2007 to 2012. During its run, the show earned two Emmys and had two made for tv movies. The show also made the multitalented Selena Gomez a household name. Since Wizards of Waverly Place ended its run in 2012, the cast has remained busy in various projects in and out of show business.

Selena Gomez as Alex Russo

Image via Disney Channel; Hulu

Selena Gomez’s Alex Russo was the snarky, sneaky, and often amoral heart of Wizards of Waverly Place. Despite her flaws, Alex often (or at least occasionally) showed depth and nuance, thanks in large part to Selena Gomez’s confident acting choices. She also sported some of the most fabulous fashion of the early 2010s. Before her time on Wizards of Waverly Place, Gomez was on Barney and Friends and had a recurring role on another Disney Channel hit: Hannah Montana. After Wizards of Waverly Place ended, Gomez voiced the character of Mavis in the Hotel Transylvania franchise, and she currently stars in the Hulu comedy/mystery series Only Murders in the Building. Gomez is also a talented musician who performed the theme song for Wizards of Waverly Place. She has been nominated for multiple Grammys and is currently working on new music. Gomez was also the subject of the well-received Apple Original documentary My Mind and Me. Directed by Alek Keshishian, the film focused on Gomez’s mental health and her experiences with bipolar disorder.

David Henrie as Justin Russo

Image via Disney Channel; Sony Pictures

Justin, Alex’s older brother and the scholar of the Russo family, is played by David Henrie. Before landing the role of Justin on Wizards of Waverly Place, Henrie was best known as Ted Mosby’s son in How I Met Your Mother. More recently, Henrie directed the 2020 teen comedy This is the Year and also played the character of Sebastian in the film. (Selena Gomez was an executive producer.) Henrie will be playing Reagan in the upcoming biopic Reagan and is also the director and executive producer of the upcoming film Boys of Summer.

Jake T. Austin as Max Russo

Image via Disney Channel; Freeform

Before getting the role of goofy youngest sibling Max Russo in Wizards of Waverly Place, Jake T Austin was best known as the voice of Diego, Dora’s wildlife-loving cousin, in the Nick Jr. classic Go, Diego, Go. More recently, Austin played Jesus Foster in the ABC Family series The Fosters from 2013 to 2015. Austin was also a contestant on the 23rd season of Dancing With the Stars. (He was the first eliminated, even before former Texas Governor Rick Perry. The judges were unimpressed with Austin’s jive and cha-cha-cha.) Jake T Austin voiced Jaime Reyes in the films Justice League vs. Teen Titans and Teen Titans: The Judas Contract. More recently, he was in the thriller Adverse, which also starred Mickey Rourke and Sean Astin.

David DeLuise as Jerry Russo

Images via Disney Channel; ABC

Jerry Russo, the father of the Russo family and a former wizard turned sandwich shop owner, is played by David DeLuise. DeLuise has been acting since the late 70s and has had recurring roles in shows, including 3rd Rock From the Sun, Gilmore Girls, and Jesse, before landing the role of Jerry Russo. After Wizards ended, he has had guest roles in shows including Shameless and This is Us. Most recently, DeLuise has been cohosting “Wizards of Waverly Pod,” a Wizards of Waverly Place rewatch podcast.

Maria Canals-Barrera as Theresa Russo

Images via Disney Channel; Uptv

Theresa, who is Alex, Justin, and Max’s human mom, is played by Maria Canals-Barrera. Canals-Barrera started her television career in an episode of 21 Jump Street and has worked steadily since, appearing in films including America’s Sweethearts and Master of Disguise. She has also done significant voice work on classic cartoons, including The Proud Family, The Boondocks, and Justice League. You may have recently heard Canals-Barrera’s voice in Teen Titans: Judas Contract, alongside that of her Wizards of Waverly Place costar Jake T. Austin. Canals-Barrera is currently reprising her role as Sunset Boulevardez in the Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.

Jennifer Stone as Harper Finkle

Images via Disney Channel; Gravitas Ventures

Alex’s best friend, Harper Finkle, a human who is initially unaware of the existence of wizards, is played by Jennifer Stone. Before landing the role on Wizards of Waverly Place, Stone appeared in the show House, where she was the “patient of the week.” She was also in the film Secondhand Lions. Stone recently earned her nursing degree and works in an emergency room. She also cohosts “Wizards of Waverly Pod” with David DeLuise.

Gregg Sulkin as Mason Greyback

Images via Disney Channel; Hulu

Gregg Sulkin played Alex’s werewolf crush, Mason. Before appearing in Seasons 3 and 4 of Wizards of Waverly Place, Sulkin was in the British version of the Disney Channel show As the Bell Rings. He also appeared in two episodes of the Doctor Who spin-off The Sarah Jane Adventures. More recently he played Kale in the David Henrie-directed movie This is the Year. Sulkin also appeared in the music video for Bebe Rexha’s song “I’m a Mess”. He will also be in the upcoming WWII movie Six Triple Eight and the television series World on Fire.

Bridgit Mendler as Juliet Van Heusen

Images via Disney Channel; Netflix

Juliet Van Heusen was Justin Russo’s vampire girlfriend who appeared in Seasons 2 through 4 of Wizards of Waverly Place. She was portrayed by actress Bridgit Mendler. Mendler starred in the Disney Channel series Good Luck, Charlie, and the Disney Channel Original Movie Lemonade Mouth. She played Emily Quinn in the short-lived Netflix series Merry Happy Whatever and is currently studying at MIT and Harvard.

While the cast of Wizards has remained busy in a variety of careers and projects since the show’s end, many of them have also expressed interest in being involved in any potential reboot or reunion, with Jennifer Stone stating that “It's just a matter of having the right story to tell and timing.” Now could be the perfect time to have your own Wizards of Waverly Place rewatch too.

