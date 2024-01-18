The Big Picture Wizards of Waverly Place is making a comeback with a pilot featuring Selena Gomez and David Henrie reprising their roles as Alex and Justin Russo.

The sequel will follow Justin as he leaves his wizard powers behind and forms a family, but he is forced to confront his past when a powerful young wizard shows up at his door.

Selena Gomez and David Henrie will serve as executive producers, and star in the pilot directed by Andy Fickman.

Wizards of Waverly Place is making a comeback. Disney Channel has ordered a pilot featuring the return of Selena Gomez and David Henrie as Alex and Justin Russo, according to Deadline. After four seasons and a couple of specials following the Russo family through a variety of magical adventures, the siblings are set to return in a story that will explain what happened to them years after the events of the original series. It's time for Alex and Justin to confront their past to embrace their future, but it remains to be seen if the network will turn the pilot into an entire season.

Selena Gomez, who has been busy starring as Mabel Mora in Only Murders in the Building, will be featured as a guest star in the upcoming pilot. On the other hand, Henrie would become a series regular if the network decides to move forward with the project. The cast of the upcoming Wizards of Waverly Place sequel will also include Janice LeAnn Brown, Alkaio Thiele, and Mimi Gianopulos. Brown previously appeared in Disney's Just Roll With It and in HBO's blockbuster teen drama, Euphoria. Thiele has been seen in Call Me Kat, and Gianopulos worked in five episodes of the Peacock original series, Rutherford Falls.

The sequel to Wizards of Waverly Place will follow Justin after a mysterious incident at WizTech, with the character leaving his wizard powers behind to start a regular, magic-free life and form a family. But Justin gets a surprise when a powerful young wizard in need of training shows up at his door, forcing Russo to confront his past if he wants to save the Wizard World. The newcomer young wizard, named Billie, will be portrayed by Brown, while Thiele steps into the shoes of Roman Russo, Justin's oldest son. It's currently unknown whether Gomez will return for any future episodes beyond the pilot.

Who Is Behind the 'Wizards of Waverly Place' Sequel?

Close

Besides returning to their roles, Gomez and Henrie will serve as executive producers for the upcoming pilot. Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas, who were behind the production of Raven's Home as writers and executive producers, will continue their working relationship with Disney Channel by tackling the Wizards of Waverly Place sequel. Andy Fickman, who directed Race to Witch Mountain, will direct the upcoming pilot, reuniting the Russo siblings after more than a decade since the last time the young wizards were seen on television.

All episodes of Wizards of Waverly Place are currently available for streaming on Disney+.

Wizards of Waverly Place Release Date October 12, 2007 Cast Selena Gomez , David Henrie , Jake T. Austin , Jennifer Stone , David DeLuise , Maria Canals-Barrera Main Genre children Seasons 4

Watch on Disney+