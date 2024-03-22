The Big Picture The Wizards of Waverly Place is making a big comeback with a full first season ordered by Disney.

Justin and Alex Russo will be back with a new unpredictable story involving their new family.

The original series is streaming on Disney+ now, but the release date for the new series is still unknown.

The Wizards of Waverly Place are officially making a comeback. It was previously announced that Disney was developing a pilot for a continuation of the popular series. Now we know the studio is fully committed to the project, with the company ordering an entire first season of the new series, currently titled Wizards. Justin (David Henrie) and Alex Russo (Selena Gomez) are set to return with an unpredictable story that will involve their new family, in a series that will be released on both Disney Channel and Disney+. After many years, of the magic of Waverly Place being absent from television, the charismatic family is ready to return.

It won't be long before audiences can finally take a look at the upcoming sequel to The Wizards of Waverly Place, which currently has the working title of Wizards. The series is set to start filming in April, with a projected release date for the second half of the year. More than a decade after the family was seen for the last time in The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex, the new story will follow an adult Justin, who has chosen to lead a normal life alongside his wife, Giada (Mimi Gianopulos). However, due to Justin's magical heritage, things will get complicated really quickly.

While Selena Gomez is happy to return for Wizards, where she'll also be working as an executive producer, she will only appear as a guest star in the first episode of the new series. On the other hand, Justin will have plenty of responsibilities while taking care of Roman (Alkaio Thiele) and Milo (Max Matenko), which is why David Henrie will be featured as one of the show's leads. A young wizard named Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown) will be brought to Justin's attention by Alex, who believes Billie should be trained to save the future of the Wizard World. Time is running out for the Russo family in the latest Disney Channel project.

The Minds Behind the Magic

Image via David DeLuise & David Henrie/Instagram

A continuation of The Wizards of Waverly Place needed a team of creatives who understood the story to its core, which is why Disney recruited Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas to work as writers and executive producers for the show. The pair previously worked on Raven's Home, the recent That's So Raven spinoff. On the other hand, Disney hired Andy Fickman to direct and executive produce the pilot, with the Race to Witch Mountain filmmaker also tackling other episodes now that the project has been turned into a series.

There is currently no release date for the new series. The original Wizards of Waverly Place is streaming now on Disney+.

Wizards of Waverly Place Release Date October 12, 2007 Cast Selena Gomez , David Henrie , Jake T. Austin , Jennifer Stone , David DeLuise , Maria Canals-Barrera Main Genre children Seasons 4

Watch on Disney+