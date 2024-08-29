Your favorite wizards are back and right on time for the spooky season. For fans of Disney hit Wizards of Waverly Place, this Halloween just became even more special as Disney has officially announced the premiere date for the new sequel series, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. The show brings back familiar faces, including Selena Gomez, who has the show to thank for setting her up for global popularity. The highly anticipated series will premiere with two episodes on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Disney Channel. This will be followed by the first eight episodes made available on Disney+ and Disney Channel On Demand the next day, on Wednesday, Oct. 30.

The original fan-favorite Emmy-winning series centered around the Russo family and their three young children as they learned the ways of the Wizarding world from their father, Jerry (David DeLuise). The show was loaded with precious fun moments as the kids tried to out-perform themselves in a bid to become the family's best conjurer. Then there were the sub-shop sandwiches and the usual teenage troubles of romance that made the show into a TV darling for the years it ran from 2007 to 2012.

This time around, the sequel series will propel us into the future with the kids now grown into adults and leading a life of their own. Per the official synopsis from Disney, the sequel will follow "an adult Justin Russo, who has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, Giada, Roman, and Milo. When Justin’s sister Alex brings Billie to his home seeking help, Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities — and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World." New photos from Disney see the Russo siblings wielding wands and ready for some more wizarding action.

Who Else Will Return For 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place?'

In addition to Gomez, David Henrie equally returns as her brother Justin. The sequel series will also feature the return of their father, Jerry with David DeLuise returning to reprise his role. It will be interesting to see how his relationship with the kids has evolved over the years. Gomez's Alex Russo will guest star in the premiere episode. The cast further includes Janice LeAnn Brown (as Billie), Alkaio Thiele (as Roman Russo), Max Matenko (as Milo Russo), Taylor Cora (as Winter) and Mimi Gianopulos (as Giada Russo).

Gomez and Henrie who for years brainstormed on the right plot to bring the series back, serve as executive producers on the show. Some more Disney royalty were tasked with camera work, with Raven-Symoné (Raven's Home) and Danielle Fishel (Girl Meets World) directing episodes in Season 1. Writers on the show include Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas, with Gary Marsh and Jonas Agin rounding out the executive producing team.

Following the Disney Channel premiere, two new episodes — including a Halloween-themed episode — will premiere Wednesday, Oct. 30, on Disney Channel. Also, starting on November 8, episode premieres will move to Fridays at 8:00 p.m. EDT, with two episodes weekly.