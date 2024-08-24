What’s that? A crazy funky spin-off of the show that made Selena Gomez a global sensation, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, is well on the way and the nostalgia is brewing for eager audiences and cast alike. In fact, it’s such a monumental moment for Gomez and her on-screen brother David Henrie that the pair spent years mulling over a potential storyline until they finally arrived at a plot that was good enough to bring the show back. “Selena and I and my wife spent so much time over the years drinking wine and talking about where the characters would be, we looked at each other at one point and said, ‘I think we have a show,” Henrie told Variety. “I think we should go talk to Disney about this.’ And we did. It took years of development to get it exactly where it needed to be.”

However, it all paid off for the pair as Gomez described her return to the set “like I was home again” adding that she was pleased to bring back this “childhood gift” to a whole new audience of young people.

The magical Disney special comes off the back of the hit Disney Channel show, Wizards of Waverly Place, which aired from 2007-2012 and catapulted Gomez to international stardom. The original series was centred around the Russo family - and they’re three young Wizards in the making - as they navigate a dual life of sub-shop sandwiches and learning the Wizarding world from their father Jerry (David DeLuise) whilst also battling teenage romance, fury and fun.

What is ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ about?

Image via Disney Channel

With over a decade since the show came to a close, the sequel is set to pick up with the Russo children re-navigating the woes of adulthood. A sneak peek for the show teases that Justin (Henrie) appears to have opted for a quiet normal life with his new family. This is particularly interesting given that Justin earned the right to become a “full wizard” alongside his sister Alex during an epic conclusion to the show - an acquisition that was groundbreaking as only one member from any Wizard family is typically bestowed the right to become a “full wizard.”

However, in true Waverly Place style, everything is not what it seems as Alex returns to the scene with her usual charismatic chaotic energy seeking her brother’s help with the fate of the Wizard World at stake.

In what is sure to be a nostalgic feast, the show will welcome Gomez, Henrie and DeLuise in their original roles plus Mrs Russo Maria Canals-Barrera and an expected appearance from the youngest Russo sibling Max (Jake T. Austin) making for a family feast of dreams.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place is expected to arrive on Disney Channel and Disney+ later this year but it has not yet been given an official air date. Stay tuned on Collider for updates. In the meantime, you can delve into nostalgia with the original series on Disney+ now.

Wizards of Waverly Place Release Date October 12, 2007 Cast Selena Gomez , David Henrie , Jake T. Austin , Jennifer Stone , David DeLuise , Maria Canals-Barrera Main Genre children Seasons 4

Watch on Disney+