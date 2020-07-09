Hulu’s ‘Woke’ Trailer Sees Lamorne Morris Having a Modern-Day ‘Matrix’ Moment

Lamorne Morris has low-key consistently been the best part of everything he’s ever appeared in, be it a sitcom like New Girl or comic book movie like Bloodshot, so we’re thrilled to see him leading a new Hulu comedy, Woke. The streaming service released the first trailer today and, surprise surprise, it looks great.

Developed by Marshall Todd (Barbershop) and artist Keith Knight—whose life also inspired the series—Woke stars Morris as Keef, a cartoonist whose entire perspective on reality is altered after a racist run-in with the police. The series also stars T. Murph and Blake Anderson.

Check out the trailer below. Woke debuts on Hulu on Wednesday, September 9.

