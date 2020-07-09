Hulu’s ‘Woke’ Trailer Sees Lamorne Morris Having a Modern-Day ‘Matrix’ Moment

Lamorne Morris has low-key consistently been the best part of everything he’s ever appeared in, be it a sitcom like New Girl or comic book movie like Bloodshot, so we’re thrilled to see him leading a new Hulu comedy, Woke. The streaming service released the first trailer today and, surprise surprise, it looks great.
Developed by Marshall Todd (Barbershop) and artist Keith Knight—whose life also inspired the series—Woke stars Morris as Keef, a cartoonist whose entire perspective on reality is altered after a racist run-in with the police. The series also stars T. Murph and Blake Anderson.
Check out the trailer below. Woke debuts on Hulu on Wednesday, September 9.
Here is the official synopsis for Woke:
Inspired by the life and work of artist Keith Knight, comedy series Woke takes an absurdly irreverent look at identity and culture as it follows Keef (played by Lamorne Morris), an African-American cartoonist finally on the verge of mainstream success when an unexpected incident changes everything. With a fresh outlook on the world around him, Keef must now navigate the new voices and ideas that confront and challenge him, all without setting aflame everything he’s already built. The series stars Morris, T. Murph and Blake Anderson.
–
Woke is developed by Marshall Todd and Keith Knight. The co-creators serve as executive producers alongside showrunner Jay Dyer, Maurice “Mo” Marable, Aeysha Carr, Richie Schwartz, John Will, Will Gluck, and Eric Christian Olsen. Kate Schumaecker will serve as executive producer on the pilot. The comedy is a co-production between ABC Studios and Sony Pictures Television Inc.