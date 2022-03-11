Hulu has just dropped several new images depicting Woke's upcoming second season. The first season of the satirical comedy premiered back in September 2020 and was renewed two months later. Woke follows a cartoonist named who likes to avoid controversy but starts seeing and hearing inanimate objects after being racially profiled by the police. Woke stars Lamorne Morris, Blake Anderson, T. Murph, Sasheer Zamata, and JB Smoove.

The first of the four new images released by Hulu for Woke depicts an older character who seems to be growing some kind of plants out of a van and wearing an "I told you so" expression on his face. The second photo depicts the same character showing another character his disturbing-looking foot, which seems like it hasn't been washed in a long while. A third image showcases four of the main cast members posing while sitting on a city bench, with Anderson's Gunther holding a plant that has a sign attached to it that reads "I need a home". The final picture shows the same four characters, three of them staring at an object that Keef holds.

Woke is created by Keith Knight and Marshall Todd and is a joint production between Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature. Keith is a known cartoonist and musician who is responsible for the autobiographical comic strip, The K Chronicles. Todd is known for co-writing the script of 2002's Barbershop. Woke's lead actor Morris is most known for playing Winston Bishop on New Girl as well as appearing in Barbershop: The Next Cut. Morris will next be seen in the upcoming films The Disappearance of Toby Blackwood and Night Shift.

The second season of Woke will see Keef and friends trying to face what the real world truly is after the cartoonist becomes a political activist. The show's new season will consist of eight episodes. Woke season 2 will start to become available to stream on Hulu on April 8.

Check out the new images and official synopsis of Woke season 2 below:

"Cartoonist Keef Knight is now a popular activist on the rise, but he’s facing a world where “woke” has become big business. Can Keef and his friends bring about real change, or is it just about the dollar$? And can Keef navigate this new world without destroying what he’s become? Inspired by the life and work of artist Keith Knight, “Woke” continues to upend Black nerd and activist culture, deftly satirizing with a wink and a smile."

Hulu's 'Woke' Trailer Sees Lamorne Morris Having a Modern-Day 'Matrix' Moment After stealing every show and movies he appears in, Lamorne Morris finally gets his own series.

