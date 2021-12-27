It has been a little over 2 years since the announcement of The Wolf Among Us 2, but little information has been released since then, leaving fans curious about when the game will release and what can be expected from it. All that was known is that a lot more information about the project would be revealed sometime in 2022. However, recently a few details have been brought to the surface for the gaming community to soak in.

The game cut it close to the reveal of the Telltale studio closing down, so it was uncertain there would be a sequel after that revelation. The studio was somewhat saved, however, having been bought out, but most of the same employees from Telltale stuck around. AdHoc, a company that was created by ex-Telltale creatives, has been recruited to work on the sequel, as well, with a lot of the team having worked on the first game.

Having said that and established it’s still in good hands, here is what is known so far: The Wolf Among Us 2 will take place six months after the first season, and will be set during Winter. The setting won’t just be in Fabletown this time but will also involve all over New York, which is expected to play a major role for the whole season. It catches up with the characters during different phases in their lives, with Snow being mayor now and Bigby having a hard time adjusting to being Sheriff after being the villain - a big step in the right direction.

Season 2 will also focus more on fables. Previously, the first game included tales such as Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, The Magic Mirror, and more, but there are still a lot of fables out there for the series to include. It will be interesting to see what the developer does with the fairytales this time around. A lot of questions will be answered in this season, too, so fans will have a lot to take in from it - just don’t expect answers for absolutely everything.

When the game releases, fans can expect to wait weeks between episodes, but most of the season will be complete by the time the first episode is released.

As for the stage of development, the script is reportedly finished and mocaps are in the process. It was also stated that the company is actively working on preventing work crunch and will outsource work when necessary. The game is being created using Unreal Engine, too. More details are still expected to be revealed in 2022.

