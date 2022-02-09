It has been nearly a decade since Telltale Games' much-beloved game The Wolf Among Us made its debut and five years since the announcement of a sequel officially being in the works. Now after years of waiting as well as Telltale's closure and relaunch, fans are finally getting a new look at the return of Fabletown's "favorite" detective, Bigby Wolf, in a brand-new trailer. This trailer also confirms the game's release will be in 2023.

Revealed during a 25-minute livestream today with Geoff Keighley, the new trailer sees Bigby tracking down a group of Fables from The Wizard of Oz, including the Scarecrow and the Tin-Man. Bigby recounts the arrest of these Fables that turned into a brawl at an anger management meeting. The trailer shows off the game's new look, retaining the comic aesthetic familiar to the first season but much sharper and smoother with the game moving to Unreal Engine 4. The trailer ends with Bigby becoming the Wolf that we know him to be, Big and Bad.

Keighley sat down with TellTale CEO, Jamie Ottilie, and co-founder of AdHoc Studio, Nick Herman. AdHoc Studio is developing The Wolf Among Us 2 with TellTale and consists of many of the team members of the original game. Herman gave some insight into the story that players will be experiencing. Picking up six months after the ending of the original game, Bigby has been suspended from active Sheriff of Fabletown and there has been some tension brewing between himself and acting Deputy Mayor, Snow White, a fact that is expanded upon by returning voice talent for the characters, Adam Harrington and Erin Yvette. "The old administration is out, they were corrupt, and you rooted that out, she got to fill those shoes now," said Herman. "She has some big ideas on how that's gonna happen, but that clashes with Bigby's way of doing things." Bigby is sent to work outside Fabletown, where he meets a human (or Mundy as they are called) detective named Faye Leung that is working a case that brings the world of the Mundies and the Fables together. It was also confirmed that the season will be episodic with five episodes in total, but the entire season will be completed before the first episode is released, with the episodes being released only weeks apart rather than months.

The first episode of The Wolf Among Us arrived in October 2013 and was TellTale's followup to their breakout success, the first season of their The Walking Dead series in 2012. After releasing more seasons of The Walking Dead as well as several other titles based on existing IPs such as Tales from the Borderlands and their own take on Batman, TellTale officially announced a second season of The Wolf Among Us in 2017, though fans' hopes of continuing Bigby's story were dashed when TellTale Games was shuttered in 2018. The company was acquired by LCG Entertainment and revived shortly after, with a teaser trailer for The Wolf Among Us 2 being shown at The Game Awards in 2019. This teaser was the last bit of official news on the project until this new trailer.

The Wolf Among Us 2 is set to release sometime in 2023. You can watch the brand-new trailer for the upcoming return to Fabletown down below.

